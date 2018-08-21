Logo for Behind The Money with the Financial Times podcast

From hostile takeovers to C-suite intrigue, Behind The Money takes you inside the big business and financial stories of the moment with reporting from Financial Times journalists around the world. New episodes released on Tuesdays. Hosted by Aimee Keane.

Print this page

The amount of outstanding student debt in the US has hit a staggering $1.4tn, and many millennials say the education-related debt they've been saddled with has prevented them from doing things like buying a home, getting married and taking career risks. Who has been hit the hardest by student debt loads and what does it mean for the US economy? With guests Michael Ranalli, Judith Scott-Clayton and the FT's Sam Fleming. Read more of Sam's reporting at FT.com.


Review clips: Fox Business Network, CBS News, CNBC

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.