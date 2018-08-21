The amount of outstanding student debt in the US has hit a staggering $1.4tn, and many millennials say the education-related debt they've been saddled with has prevented them from doing things like buying a home, getting married and taking career risks. Who has been hit the hardest by student debt loads and what does it mean for the US economy? With guests Michael Ranalli, Judith Scott-Clayton and the FT's Sam Fleming. Read more of Sam's reporting at FT.com.





