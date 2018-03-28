Home Office ministers on Wednesday faced trenchant criticisms of the department’s record across a range of its immigration activities, in five critical inspection reports that were controversially published together on parliament’s second-last day before its Easter break.

In the most critical report, on how the immigration service fails to protect the interests of unaccompanied child asylum seekers, the department was warned that it had “a considerable amount of work to do” to make “necessary improvements”.

Another inspection questioned whether Border Force, the government’s immigration inspectors, were doing a good enough job of looking out for and protecting potential victims of modern slavery, or forced labour of all kinds, often sex work.

The reports follow years of criticisms of the Home Office’s immigration functions. John Reid, then home secretary, in 2006 described the department’s immigration section as “not fit for purpose”.

The report on the treatment of young asylum seekers said that the department had accepted nine recommendations from a previous inspection report in 2013 and said all the recommendations were implemented by May 2016. But the latest inspection showed that it needed to revisit most of the areas and make improvements that stuck, the report said.

“Given the impact the asylum system has on the lives of those children and young people who come into contact with it, I hope that the Home Office can move quickly to make the necessary improvements,” Mr Bolt wrote. ​

Another report covered the Home Office’s Exit Checks programme to monitor who was leaving the UK. The programme was closed in May 2016, with the work being transferred to a new programme. The report found the closure had been premature.

A report on the Right to Rent scheme intended to prevent illegal immigrants from renting property found that the programme had “yet to demonstrate its worth” as a means to encourage immigration compliance.

The final report, on Border Force staff at Stansted airport, said staff turnover was high and action to deal with the problem had been too slow to take off.

Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the House of Commons Home Affairs Select Committee, complained on Wednesday morning about the timing of the reports’ publication, five hours after the start of an evidence session for the committee with Amber Rudd, home secretary.

Ms Cooper said the committee had requested the reports late on Tuesday, ahead of its session with Amber Rudd, home secretary, at 930am on Wednesday. However, the Home Office had insisted on publishing the reports, which were submitted to the department between January 30 and February 7, simultaneously at 2.30pm.

Ms Cooper suggested that the timing of the publication showed the reports would be critical. But Ms Rudd insisted they were being published to parliament in the normal way and in consultation with the inspector.

“There’s nothing else to read into the timing,” she told the committee.

The report on modern slavery, meanwhile, followed up a previous critical report from February 2017 that had made 12 recommendations. Mr Bolt wrote that, while seven recommendations had been implemented, there was too little evidence that the remaining five had been properly implemented or work needed to be sped up.