A little more than a year ago, Uber's board was in search of a new chief executive. Co-founder Travis Kalanick had resigned from the top job amid allegations of a toxic and sexist company culture, and the board was looking for someone to fix the group's operations and ready it for what is expected to be the tech world's biggest public offering. Behind The Money looks at Dara Khosrowshahi's first year at the helm. With the FT's Shannon Bond.





