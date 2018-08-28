Logo for Behind The Money with the Financial Times podcast

From hostile takeovers to C-suite intrigue, Behind The Money takes you inside the big business and financial stories of the moment with reporting from Financial Times journalists around the world. New episodes released on Tuesdays. Hosted by Aimee Keane.

Print this page

A little more than a year ago, Uber's board was in search of a new chief executive. Co-founder Travis Kalanick had resigned from the top job amid allegations of a toxic and sexist company culture, and the board was looking for someone to fix the group's operations and ready it for what is expected to be the tech world's biggest public offering. Behind The Money looks at Dara Khosrowshahi's first year at the helm. With the FT's Shannon Bond. 


Review clips: ABC News, WSJ, NBC News, CBS News, CNBC, Fox Business Network

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.