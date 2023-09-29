Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

European government bond prices dropped sharply as investors took fright at Italy’s larger than expected budget deficit, optimism for the IPO market seems to be fading, and the FT’s Colby Smith explains the economic impact of US student loan payments restarting.

Mentioned in this podcast:

European bond market hit by Italy’s plans for higher borrowing

Rising headwinds threaten US economy’s resilience

Instacart and Arm shares lose steam after IPO pops

Millions of US borrowers brace for the return of student debt payments

