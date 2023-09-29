Tech IPOs lose their shimmer
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
European government bond prices dropped sharply as investors took fright at Italy’s larger than expected budget deficit, optimism for the IPO market seems to be fading, and the FT’s Colby Smith explains the economic impact of US student loan payments restarting.
Mentioned in this podcast:
European bond market hit by Italy’s plans for higher borrowing
Rising headwinds threaten US economy’s resilience
Instacart and Arm shares lose steam after IPO pops
Millions of US borrowers brace for the return of student debt payments
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson, Kasia Broussalian and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Monique Mulima, Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments