Print this page

Tesla shares soar 20 per cent in after-hours trade after posting a net profit in the third quarter, and Donald Trump says he will remove sanctions imposed on Turkey a day ahead of a Nato defence ministers meeting. Plus, WeWork plans to axe 4,000 jobs, European Council president Donald Tusk is trying to persuade leaders to back a Brexit delay and Boris Johnson’s government and party are split on whether to push for a general election. Then, the FT’s Washington correspondent, Kiran Stacey, unpacks Mark Zuckerberg’s defence of the Libra digital currency project.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast