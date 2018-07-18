Vietnam and Malaysia could be among the winners from an all-encompassing tariff on Chinese furniture imports proposed by US president Donald Trump.

While most of the media focus on the Trump tariffs has centred on the aluminium, steel, motor vehicle and electronic goods sectors, some of the most wide-ranging restrictions look set to be imposed on the humble furniture industry.

Plans released last week by the White House to expand tariffs to an additional $200bn of Chinese imports, on top of the $50bn already unveiled, would hit every category of furniture.

This stands in stark contrast to areas such as electronics, where the likes of printed circuit boards and routers are covered by the proposed tariff regime, but mobile phones and tablets are not. Moreover toys, footwear and apparel are exempted entirely, as the first chart shows.

China dominates US furniture imports, with 50.9 per cent share of the sector’s $63bn imports last year, according to data from the US International Trade Commission.

Its annual furniture exports to the US have jumped from $2.4bn in 1996 to $31.9bn last year, far exceeding the fivefold increase in the value of US furniture imports over the period. Mexico and Canada are the next biggest exporters, with sales of $10.8bn and $4.8bn respectively in 2017, as depicted in the second chart.

However, Thomas Costerg, senior US economist at Pictet Wealth Management, doubted whether either of the US’s neighbours was well placed to pick up market share if Chinese goods were rendered uncompetitive by the tariffs.

“Canada used to have a strong furniture industry [but] that has been in decline. I’m not sure it will be able to pick up the tab,” Mr Costerg said. “And even with these tariffs, I’m not sure that Mexico will be able to increase market share. It’s a question of supply chains and clusters.”

Instead he saw Asian rivals such as Vietnam — which has already seen its annual furniture sales to the US jump from zero in 1997 to $4.7bn last year — as best placed to benefit.

Gareth Leather, senior Asian economist at Capital Economics, a consultancy, agreed, saying Mexico might have the benefit of geography, but that sophisticated supply chains in China could easily switch to Vietnam, where “wages are much lower than in Mexico so they have a big advantage”.

“Vietnam, which has low labour costs and is already highly integrated into the supply chains of southern China, stands out as a country that could benefit,” he said.

Other Asian countries that have also seen rising furniture exports to the US, such as Malaysia, India, Taiwan and Indonesia might also be expected to profit, particularly if the tariffs prove long lasting.

“Other countries in Asia are looking to take advantage of the situation. They are well placed,” said Mr Costerg.

“Even a relatively small drop in China’s overall market share could make a big difference to smaller economies in the region,” Mr Leather added.

However Mr Costerg wondered how long Vietnam could remain below Mr Trump’s radar, however, given that its goods trade surplus with the US has surged from $454m in 2000 to $38.4bn last year, according to data from the US Census Bureau, meaning it now runs the fifth largest surplus with the US, behind only China, Mexico, Japan and Germany.

“I’m a bit fearful that at some point Vietnam will start to come under President Trump’s attention,” he said. “[The US deficit] is accelerating very rapidly. We are seeing China starting to lose market share on clothing [to Hanoi] and Vietnam is also gaining in electronics.”

If Vietnam now started to turn the tables on China in terms of furniture exports, “my fear is that [Washington] could say Chinese goods are going via Vietnam, that the Chinese are using Vietnam as a gateway. That’s an argument that could come as the deficit widens”, Mr Costerg argued.

Mr Leather drew analogies to the imposition of US tariffs on Chinese solar panels in 2012, which led to an upsurge in US imports from Malaysia. The Trump administration put tariffs on Malaysian solar panels in January this year.

“There was either some false invoicing going on or they moved the final assembly to Malaysia. Something similar might happen if these Trump tariffs go ahead,” he said.

There are reasons to think Chinese exporters might be able to brush off the proposed furniture tariffs however, particularly as they are only set at 10 per cent, rather than the 25 per cent imposed on the first $50bn tranche of Chinese exports targeted by the Trump administration.

Mr Leather believed this lower rate may be a reflection of the potential for “blowback,” given that the latest tranche included some consumer goods, such as furniture, rather than purely the capital and intermediate goods targeted earlier, as illustrated in the third chart

He also noted that China had a stronger market position for the goods included in the latest round of tariffs, accounting for 29 per cent of global exports, on average, and 57 per cent of US imports — far higher than for the earlier tranches, as the fourth chart shows.

“This means that more of the tariff burden will fall on US firms that find they have little choice but to continue sourcing many of these goods from China,” said Mr Leather, with retailers either absorbing the higher costs themselves or passing them on to consumers.

Mr Costerg thought the latter was most likely, with retailers taking the opportunity to push through generalised price rises for all furniture, whether or not it is sourced from China, as happened when the US imposed tariffs on Japanese car imports in the 1990s.

“It’s going to harm the US consumer quite a lot in the sense that China is the dominant exporter of furniture to the US,” he said. “Furniture stores will partly absorb the cost, partly raise prices in store, and partly be helped by the slight erosion in the renminbi lately. The domestic furniture industry is long gone.

“My guess is that furniture can absorb higher mark-ups than say clothing or shoes, and therefore be a bit less detrimental to the US consumer. But the view that you can avoid ‘pain’ on the US consumer just does not hold true. These tariffs will end up being a tax on US consumption.”

One other trend illuminated by the USITC data is the collapse of US furniture imports from South America as Mexico and the Asian manufacturers have taken market share.

Chile’s exports to the US have plummeted from a peak of $61m in 2004 to just $1m last year; those of Argentina from a peak of $225m in 2001 to $9m in 2017; and Brazil’s from a high of $461m in 2005 to $184m, despite a sharp rise in the US import bill over these periods.

“South America has been squeezed. They are still trying to find their place in global supply chains and the global economy, which is increasingly polarised between Asia and US/Europe,” said Mr Costerg.

“The US and Europe have high tech, high value-added economies and on the other side, Asia not only has cheap labour and very good supply chains and clusters but also specialist know-how in markets like electronics. LatAm has been a bit squeezed out.

“We have seen some focus going back to commodities, but we would like to see more broad-based exports from LatAm,” Mr Costerg added.