With a majority of 80, Boris Johnson has delivered the Conservative party’s best performance in three decades. With such a significant mandate, the UK is now leaving the EU and the political landscape has been ripped up. We unpick the election result, the key moments throughout the night, its implications for Brexit, the future of the Labour party, the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish Nationalists, the future of the union and more. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Miranda Green, Jim Pickard, Laura Hughes and James Blitz. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Caroline Grady.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.