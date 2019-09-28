Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The highest court in Britain ruled that Boris Johnson's decision to shut down parliament was unlawful, with parliament unexpectedly returning this week. What are the constitutional implications of this landmark decision? What is the Commons planning to do now? And has our political rhetoric become too toxic? Plus, we review a radical Labour party conference, its latest convulsions on Brexit and radical policies on the environment - and look forward to the Tories' gathering next week. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jane Croft, David Allen Green, Laura Hughes, Jim Pickard and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Owen McSweeney.

