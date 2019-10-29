The head of Germany’s central bank has said he opposes using monetary policy to tackle climate change, setting up a potential clash with Christine Lagarde, who plans to explore the idea after she becomes European Central Bank president on Friday.

Jens Weidmann, president of the Bundesbank, said in a speech on Tuesday that he would view “very critically” any attempt to redirect a central bank’s actions towards climate change, such as favouring the purchase of green bonds as part of a quantitative easing programme.

Giving the opening address at a Bundesbank conference on climate change and central banks, Mr Weidmann said such a move would contradict the principle of market neutrality that is enshrined in EU law.

“I see demands for demands for a green monetary policy, for example in the form of a ‘Green QE’ or a targeted privilege within the collateral framework, very critically,” he said. “Such decisions should not be made by central banks, because they are not democratically legitimised.”

His comments come only days before Ms Lagarde replaces Mario Draghi as ECB president.

Mr Weidmann has consistently opposed the ECB’s QE programme, which has purchased €2.6tn of securities and will be restarted next month after a 10-month hiatus — prompting Mr Draghi to call him “Nein zu allem”, German for “No to everything”.

While Mr Draghi largely steered clear of the subject, Ms Lagarde has shown a much greater interest in climate change, both in her previous job as head of the IMF and in the build-up to her arrival at the ECB.

At a confirmation hearing before the European Parliament in September she promised to make tackling climate change a “mission-critical” priority at the ECB. She told MEPs the central bank could “direct” its asset purchases towards green bonds once regulators agree a common framework for sustainable finance.

Other central bankers — notably Mark Carney at the Bank of England — have been pushing their institutions to do more on climate change, but few have explicitly endorsed the idea of directing monetary policy to address the issue.

The subject has begun to attract increasing attention from economists.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics, in a paper published on Tuesday, said: “If central banks applied, to their own bond purchases, the new approach to climate-related financial risk that they are pressing on private bankers, they would reduce their purchases of bonds issued by carbon-intensive firms.”

Patrick Honohan, non-resident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute and former governor of the Irish central bank, added in the paper that central banks’ own “research into the impact of financial sector activities on climate-related economic risks could inform government tax or regulatory policies more effectively focused on reducing such risks”.

Mr Weidmann listed several problems with using monetary policy to address climate change. One is the potential conflict when monetary policy requires a central bank to rein in asset purchases, but climate change activists call for them to continue. Central banks also risk “overburdening” monetary policy and losing their independence, he added.

Mr Weidmann, who had been a candidate to replace Mr Draghi, said central banks “can make a contribution to a more sustainable financial system”, citing his bank’s role in managing a number of public sector pensions using sustainability criteria.

He also stressed the need for commercial banks to take account of climate change in their risk management. But, he said, “it would be wrong to use banking regulation to set climate policy incentives”.

Additional reporting by Brendan Greeley in Washington