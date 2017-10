Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A concession by Angela Merkel on curbing the number of refugees allowed into Germany has paved the way for German coalition talks that could bring together her CDU-CSU bloc with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats. Carol Major discusses the deal and what kind of coalition is likely to emerge with Guy Chazan, the FT's Berlin correspondent.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS