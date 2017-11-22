Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Time is running out to prevent patient care being harmed by disruption to supplies of radioactive isotopes used in cancer treatment after Britain leaves the EU, leading medics have warned.

About 1m UK patients a year receive treatments or diagnostic scans that use isotopes produced in nuclear reactors and 80 per cent of these products are imported — mostly from other EU countries.

A House of Lords committee was told on Wednesday that Brexit — and the UK’s associated departure from the Euratom treaty, which governs EU trade in nuclear materials — would create obstacles to these imports.

Access to medical isotopes is especially vulnerable to disruption. Tight regulation surrounds the transportation of radioactive materials and the rapid decay of the products means they must reach patients quickly to be effective.

John Buscombe, president-elect of the British Nuclear Medicine Society, said he was not convinced by assurances from ministers that there would be no negative impact.



“We do not know what the situation will be [after Brexit]. We all hoped we would have an answer by now and we do not,” he told the Lords’ EU home affairs committee. “We need more detail than just being told it will not be a problem.”

Uncertainty over medical isotopes is part of wider concern about the consequences of leaving the Euratom treaty, which regulates activities ranging from the import of nuclear fuels and reactor equipment to the storage and inspection of nuclear waste.

New regulatory arrangements will be needed to maintain the UK’s access to nuclear materials and skills but work to put these in place has been held up by the broader impasse in Brexit negotiations with Brussels.

Dr Buscombe said time was running out to build a new regulatory system and hire the specialist staff needed to carry out the additional customs checks on medical isotopes that may be required.

“You have to reinvent what we had 40 years ago [before the UK joined the EU] and all the people who were around 40 years are either retired or dead so we do not have the knowledge,” he told the Lords.

Medical isotopes are used either to treat cancer by killing diseased cells or, more often, to diagnose diseases by injecting a radioactive “tracer” into the body that allows scanner images to be taken of tissue and organs.

The most common forms of nuclear medicine are derived from an isotope called molybdenum-99, which is produced in a small number of reactors around the world, none of them in the UK. Most British supplies are imported from France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The radioactivity of molybdenum-99 halves in quantity every 66 hours — meaning that any delay in transportation reduces its effectiveness.

Michael Rees, co-chair of the academic staff committee of the British Medical Association, said imports were typically made overnight via the Channel tunnel, when traffic was light. Increased hold-ups because of post-Brexit customs checks would mean that larger quantities of isotopes would need to be acquired, raising costs for the NHS.

Dr Buscombe said hold-ups on isotope imports from Canada in the past had forced the cancellation of appointments for patients.

“We end up with a patient ready for treatment filling a hospital bed and we cannot treat them because the product has decayed too much,” he said. “The possibility of that happening will increase if [isotopes from the EU] have to go through custom checks.”

Brexit also risks exacerbating a skills shortage in nuclear medicine in the UK, the Lords were told, should it become harder for the NHS to retain the 30 per cent of specialists currently recruited from elsewhere in the EU.