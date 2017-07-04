Northern Ireland power-sharing talks extended until after summer

Attempts to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland have been extended until after the summer, leaving the region in political limbo and without a distinct voice in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

The UK and Irish governments called time on an inconclusive political talks process on Tuesday, meaning Northern Ireland will be run by civil servants for several weeks to ensure that public spending continues and salaries are paid.

After continuing disagreement between the Democratic Unionists and Sinn Féin, the main unionist and nationalist voices in Northern Ireland, the two governments had little choice but to give political leaders an indefinite extension, though negotiations are expected to run on and off during the summer.

Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign minister, said: “The governments can support and encourage but, in the final analysis, it is only the parties themselves that can make an agreement with each other.”

James Brokenshire, the Northern Ireland secretary, said there would be no restoration of a devolved executive “in the immediate term” and he would take steps to ensure that public services continued to be provided.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved administration since January, when Sinn Féin pulled out in a row over a public spending controversy. In an election to the devolved assembly at Stormont on March 2, the party won an enhanced mandate and the DUP lost seats. That outcome has increased the polarisation between them and added to the air of intractability that enveloped the power-sharing talks.

“Obviously we’re disappointed that we don’t have an agreement this afternoon,” said Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP. “I’m sure there will be many people across Northern Ireland who will be not just disappointed but frustrated that we haven’t reached the point of agreement for them, in respect of health, education, job security and community services.”

Sinn Féin claimed the reason for the impasse was the DUP’s £1bn deal with the Conservative party to support the minority UK government. The inability to get an agreement on power-sharing was “a monumental failure” on the part of Theresa May, the UK prime minister, said Michelle O’Neill, the party’s leader in Northern Ireland. “This is a consequence of the British prime minister supporting the DUP and the DUP supporting her.”

The main sticking point was whether, and how, to give official recognition to the Irish language, which the DUP agreed to in principle but was reluctant to act on in practice. There are also rifts over how to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles and Sinn Féin’s demand for the introduction of social measures such as gay marriage, which is opposed by much of the rank and file of the DUP.

The decision to call time on the talks comes a week before Northern Ireland’s “marching season” gets under way on July 12, when unionists and loyalists take to the streets behind marching bands. The occasion is often a flashpoint for sectarian clashes.