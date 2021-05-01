Will sleaze allegations hit the Tories at local elections? Plus, how departure of the first minister will affect Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson is facing three inquiries into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat. Why hasn't the prime minister offered a clear explanation of what happened? Will he face sanctions and will it have an impact on the Conservatives in next week's local elections? Plus, we discuss the departure of Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland's first minister and who might replace her as DUP leader. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley and Laura Noonan, plus special guest Sam McBride of Belfast News Letter. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.

