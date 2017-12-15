Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

One of the great money-spinners of the banker’s trade is the initial public offering.

This is where the art of constructing a plausible-looking prospectus, judicious teasers for the press and careful coaching of the top executives to appear before fund managers all come together, allowing the skilled and experienced operative to pitch the price of the IPO at just the right level for the shares to start life at a small premium.

The fact that history shows this is often so much hokey, as the stock either soars or bombs, is not the point.

The point, of course, is the fees. Yet what is this? Spotify — expected to be one of next year’s most exciting new issues, worth oh, zillions of dollars at least — is considering a direct listing.

This innocuous-sounding phrase describes a process where a company decides that from a set date in the near future, its shares will trade on a recognised exchange.

No underwriting of the issue, no greenshoe (do not ask) and, possibly, no trade at all, if those wanting to buy cannot agree a price on the day with those wanting to sell.

Worse still, no fees to all those experts who have taken the trouble to find out what Spotify actually does, and then laid on roadshows, procured cornerstone shareholders, done due diligence and softened up the market.

Since there are already lots of holders of Spotify shares, it is likely that a balance between buyers and sellers would quickly be found.

Rather than all holders being dragooned into offering a slice into the IPO, each could decide what to do.

Some of the larger holders might even agree not to sell for a period, or at least not below a certain price, but it’s obviously much more flexible than a conventional issue.

One problem for those poor old tracker funds, as Matt Levine points out, could be getting enough stock in a thin market, leading to wild swings in the price. Well, maybe.

A pop stock like Spotify is likely to be volatile anyway and the tracker tail has been increasingly wagging the market dog as these funds have grown. Do no harm if the dog bites back — except to those bankers’ bonuses.

On the carpet, again

It is jolly unfair but there is something faintly absurd about the travails of Carpetright, which floored us with its traditional profit warning this week.

In the summer, Wilf Walsh, the chief executive with the comic book hero name, complained that the son of founder Philip Harris was opening rival shops near Carpetright’s, while carefully avoiding the lossmaking stores.

This was clearly very poor form and made Mr Walsh’s job harder. This week we found out how much harder, with underlaying (sorry) profits more than halved in the first six months.

It’s not just the carpets. Apparently, Carpetright has had to “reposition” its beds, though we are not told whether they were too hard or lumpy, or just too near the door. The carpet rollout into Europe has not gone well, either.

Things have improved somewhat in recent weeks after Carpetright went to the bank to finance sprucing up the stores ahead of the key Boxing Day sales season.

Much now depends on whether we will dash out after Christmas with sufficient urgency to replace our floor coverings. If we do, Mr Walsh and his team can but hope we do not all go next door.

Please do not mention the RPI

It is the inflation measure that dare not speak its name. Spurned by statisticians everywhere, not mentioned in the FT’s coverage of November’s ceiling-busting price stats, it is the dinosaur that is the Retail Prices Index.

We know that its poor methodology tends to amplify inflation but it has the benefit of familiarity for something that is quite hard to measure accurately.

Besides, the RPI is still in widespread use for index-linked government securities, National Savings certificates and many pension schemes.

Scroll down the inflation page of the Office for National Statistics far enough and you eventually find the RPI, along with the grumpy disclaimer “Not a national statistic”. Measured this way, inflation last month was 3.9 per cent. Ouch.

