JPMorgan’s princelings at extreme end of trade in influence

Are US regulators fining JPMorgan $264m in settlement of alleged foreign corrupt practices? Or are they punishing the bank for cruelty to the slower kids in the class? Chinese “princelings” hired for their family connections to state businesses were referred to by colleagues as “the photocopiers”, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Duplication was the only task some seemed fit for.

The naked commerciality of the relationships described by the SEC is shocking. Evidence that investment banks employ some staff for their connections is not. There has always been a cohort in banking employed for who rather than what they know.

It’s common to ask a trainee to fetch sandwiches. At JPM, the princelings were also expected to fetch mandates for flotations of state-owned enterprises run by their dads. Between 2006 and 2013 the Asia-Pacific wing of the bank operated a so-called “Sons and Daughters Programme” to hire sprogs of powerful Chinese officials. Entry requirements were low for possessors of prestige DNA. The deal yield of each recruit was meticulously recorded.

Asia hands are enjoying a sneer at gauche JPM for being so transactional. That made the bank vulnerable, as did its focus on relatives of public officials.

Watchdogs have no problem with financial groups hiring ex-politicians and public servants. Lord Mandelson works for Lazard, Sir Mervyn King for Citigroup and Manuel Barroso for Goldman Sachs. Until recently, Tony Blair freelanced for anyone with a cheque book and a pulse. Will Mary Jo White toil unpaid in a soup kitchen after she steps down as head of the SEC? Unlikely.

A whiff of western hypocrisy wafts around the princelings case. But this cloud has a silver lining. “Compliance is now so tough I’ve got an excuse to refuse work experience to the dumb kids of people I meet at dinner parties,” chortles one City banker. Feel no pity, meanwhile for princelings who once toiled over hot Xerox machines at western banks. Many have moved into private equity, where there is more action and regulation is lighter. Maybe they weren’t so dumb, after all.

Parcel bomb

When Victorian reformers introduced the fourpenny stamp in 1839, a hearty breakfast of beef and ale cost the same, writes Kate Burgess. Today, the price of a first class letter — 64p — doesn’t pay for a cup of coffee.

However, Moya Greene, Royal Mail’s postmistress general, is not one to faint like a Dickensian matron. Since Royal Mail was listed three years ago she has stuck stoically to her brief, lifting the dividend while cutting costs and bringing RMG’s antiquated systems into the 21st century. Now she says capex will tail off and cost savings rise.

But her job is far from done. In the six months to September, income from operating profits before restructuring costs and other nasties was down 14 per cent. Marketing mail shots — previously a bright spot in the gloom — were hit by uncertainty. Revenues from overseas parcel deliveries rose nearly a tenth, but they are still dwarfed by Royal Mail’s UK operations.

Now Ms Greene must persuade 90,000 staff that she can’t afford to inject the £1.4bn cash needed to keep their retirement scheme going. Posties are muttering about strikes even as the group heads towards Christmas.

RMG’s 4.5 per cent dividend yield underpins the price for now. But failure to reach a compromise will hit the company and shareholders where they hurt most — cash flows. It is enough to make anyone reach for smelling salts.

Deliveroo: tough gig

Trades unionists have given an ultimatum to Will Shu, founder of food delivery start-up Deliveroo. Allow self-employed couriers to bargain collectively or risk legal action. Lombard imagines the following scene at Deliveroo’s Soho HQ:

Will Shu: (answering the door) Great! You brought my upscale pizza with artichoke hearts.

Courier: Kinda. It’s an American Hot.

WS: Don’t you know who I am?

C: Sure. You’re the Shu of ‘Roo. You’re also a peppery guy from Connecticut. So I persuaded the chef to change the order to something appropriate. The pizza is heartless, but with extra chillies.

WS: What about my customer rights?

C: What about my worker rights?

WS: This is the gig economy, pal. Deliveroo-style start-ups empower consumers and self-employed logistics micro-entrepreneurs such as yourself.

C: Mostly it empowers intermediaries, I figure. But we have something in common. I weave through the traffic. You slalom through decades of legacy regulation and employment practices. The faster we go, the likelier it is we’ll hit a brick wall.

WS: I wanted a pizza, not a lecture. I’ll order my pizza from Just Eat instead.

C: (Shouting through the letter box) That’s a great business model, they have at Just Eat. It’s capital light and they don’t have to deal with an army of disgruntled drones. Pity they got into the market with it before you could!

Princelings: jonathan.guthrie@ft.com

Royal Mail: kate.burgess@ft.com

Deliveroo: aliya.ram@ft.com