Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump’s decision to step up sanctions on Iran has set up a clash with European allies who still support the 2015 nuclear accord. Roula Khalaf discusses the repercussions of the clash with Najmeh Bozorgmehr, Katrina Manson and Michael Peel.





Contributors: Susanne Blumson, executive editor, Roula Khalaf, deputy editor, Katrina Manson, US defence correspondent, Najmeh Bozorgmehr, Tehran correspondent and Michael Peel, Brussels correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon





Read more on this story here