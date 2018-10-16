Donald Trump’s decision to step up sanctions on Iran has set up a clash with European allies who still support the 2015 nuclear accord. Roula Khalaf discusses the repercussions of the clash with Najmeh Bozorgmehr, Katrina Manson and Michael Peel.
Contributors: Susanne Blumson, executive editor, Roula Khalaf, deputy editor, Katrina Manson, US defence correspondent, Najmeh Bozorgmehr, Tehran correspondent and Michael Peel, Brussels correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon
Read more on this story here
Get alerts on when a new story is published