Ever since Theresa May’s botched general election last year, the British prime minister’s moments for cheer have been measured in hours.

The sense of euphoria in Downing Street after she cajoled her entire cabinet into signing up to a “soft Brexit” strategy at Chequers last Friday quickly evaporated, as it became clear on Sunday that her Brexit secretary was about to quit.

Frantic phone calls between Mr Davis and Mrs May— sitting at her home by the river Thames in Berkshire — failed to persuade Mr Davis to abandon his plan. He had already been pushed too far. “No further,” he declared on Monday morning.

Mr Davis’s resignation— accompanied by two junior members of his department — had been anticipated by Number 10 ahead of the Chequers meeting, with contingency plans put in place in case he or Boris Johnson, foreign secretary, quit.

The 69-year-old Brexit secretary has played an increasingly back-seat role in the Brexit negotiations, only holding four hours of talks with Michel Barnier, his EU counterpart, so far this year, according to government records.

Day-to-day responsibility for talks with the commission have passed to Olly Robbins, the civil servant who is Mrs May’s chief EU adviser and representative in talks. Mr Davis was always unlikely to be notionally in charge of a Brexit plan that was not drafted by him, and with which he profoundly disagreed.

But his decision to resign, which came after a day at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, changes everything.

On one level, Mrs May’s strategy and authority can survive Mr Davis’s resignation. He confirmed he had no ambition to challenge the prime minister for the leadership and those who know the Brexit secretary said he was looking forward to spending more time in the City and in his Yorkshire garden.

But one obvious danger is that Mr Davis’s resignation will “shame” other Eurosceptic ministers to consider their own position, prompting a wave of resignations that would undermine Mrs May’s authority

Boris Johnson, accused by one pro-Brexit Tory MP of being a 21st century Neville Chamberlain, will now be held in even greater contempt by his ideological colleagues if he does not also quit. Mr Johnson has been silent so far on the merits of Mrs May’s Chequers plan.

The second danger is that Mr Davis has put himself at the forefront of a fight to stop the Chequers compromise turning into what he would see as a complete capitulation to Brussels in the coming weeks.

“I am unpersuaded that our negotiating approach will not just lead to further demands for concessions,” Mr Davis said in his resignation letter.

Mr Davis’s letter makes it clear that he feels Mrs May has already gone too far and that linguistic semantics do not disguise the drift of policy towards Britain staying in some version of the customs union and single market after Brexit.

He said that it would not be long before Brussels pockets the Chequers concessions and asks for more: free movement of people, budget contributions and full adherence to all aspects of the single market, including services as well as goods.

Mrs May will on Monday set out her new strategy to the House of Commons in could be a defining day of her premiership. There will be a critical and powerful new voice on the backbenches when she arrives at the despatch box: David Davis.