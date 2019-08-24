Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The prime minister set off on his first visit to world leaders, meeting Angela Merkel in Germany and Emmanuel Macron in France. What was his Brexit message - and has anything changed? Plus, we discuss the leak of the Operation Yellowhammer document. Presented by Sebastian Payne with James Blitz, Miranda Green and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Salome Pkhaladze

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.