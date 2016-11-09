Who are the team Trump players heading for Washington?

Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump regularly railed against Wall Street and attacked big business, but he is likely to draw heavily on conservative finance and business figures as he prepares to assemble a White House team.

Among those touted for top economic positions are Steve Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive frequently mentioned as a possible Treasury secretary, and Wilbur Ross, a distressed asset investor.

The conservative columnist Lawrence Kudlow, a former official in the Reagan White House who once worked as chief economist at Bear Stearns, is another senior member of the campaign team, as is Steve Moore, an economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation who helped draw up Mr Trump’s tax plans.

Mr Trump has also hailed his connections to Wall Street, despite his campaign invective against the country’s business and political elite.

“I know the smartest guys on Wall Street. I know our best negotiators. I know the overrated guys, the underrated guys, the guys that nobody ever heard of that are killers, that are great,” he said in a speech in June. “We gotta use those people. Guys like [former General Electric chief executive] Jack Welch. I like guys like Henry Kravis [the co-founder of KKR, the private equity group]. I’d love to bring my friend [billionaire investor] Carl Icahn. I mean, we have people that are great.”

Dan Dimicco, former chief executive of steelmaker Nuccor and one of Mr Trump’s senior advisers on economics and trade policy, says he expects the property magnate to staff a Trump administration with many business figures. But he also thinks Mr Trump will bring in establishment Republicans he attacked throughout his 18-month campaign for the White House.

“I think Mr Trump’s going to be open to anybody who is open to him,” Mr Dimicco says. “People are going to want to go back to getting things done for the country.”

Such a move would help appease Republicans anxious to see experienced policymakers from the Washington establishment in Mr Trump’s team.

A conciliatory approach could be particularly important for foreign policy and defence, areas in which during the campaign Mr Trump has sometimes relied on advisers who, at best, are on the fringe of the US policy establishment.

On national security, he has turned to Michael Flynn, a former head of the Defence Intelligence Agency, who has been a regular analyst on Russia Today, the Russian-backed TV network, as well as Keith Kellogg, who has worked in the private sector since helping run the Coalition Provisional Authority in Baghdad after the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Among his other advisers are Walid Phares, a Middle East analyst who has come in for criticism for his ties to a Christian armed faction in Lebanon’s civil war in the 1980s.

One frequently mentioned possibility for attorney general is Rudy Giuliani, the former New York CIty mayor who has been a vocal backer and close Trump adviser since the summer.

The deeper question is what such personnel choices will say about the policies he is likely to embrace — and the extent to which they will represent a break with a traditional Republican approach.

Despite his gains across the electoral map, Mr Trump’s agenda risks being particularly contentious in Congress.

Some of the policies he announced on the campaign trail delight traditional conservatives – in particular, full-blooded personal and business tax cuts and deregulation. But other positions have triggered deep concern — notably his anti-free-trade agenda, which includes potential tariffs on China and Mexico and runs counter to traditional free-market Republican thinking, and fiscal plans analysts say would lead to a multi-trillion budget blowout.

The tax plan is the heart of the economic recovery agenda for Donald Trump. We think if Donald Trump wins we will have a mandate to do this

A central question is whether Mr Trump pares back some of the more radical elements of his plan in a bid to unite Republicans after such a divisive election. The priorities highlighted by some of his advisers suggest he will want to prove his ability to forge deals early in his administration.

Mr Moore said slashing regulation and pushing through a tax bill would be among the administration’s early priorities. He predicted that business tax reform, which include proposed cuts to the headline rate to make the US more competitive internationally, would be easier to achieve in Congress than planned income tax cuts. Mr Trump’s tax proposals would lower rates for a range of income groups including the wealthy, with the top earners set to rank among the chief beneficiaries.

“The tax plan is the heart of the economic recovery agenda for Donald Trump,” Mr Moore said. “We think if Donald Trump wins we will have a mandate to do this.”

Mr Trump drew on a wide-ranging array of conservative figures to pull together his economic platform. Among the other important players has been Peter Navarro of the University of California’s Merage School of Business, an economist who produced the film “Death by China”, a documentary featuring animated Chinese aircraft bombing the US.

Mr Navarro argued in a September analysis with Mr Ross that Mr Trump’s trade, regulatory and energy reforms would be so positive for growth that his tax-cutting plans would be fiscally neutral.

This assertion, disputed by other economists, is likely to provoke unease among Republican fiscal conservatives. An analysis by the independent Tax Policy Center recently estimated Mr Trump’s tax cuts would drive a $7.2tn increase in the federal debt over a decade.

Additional reporting by Geoff Dyer in Washington