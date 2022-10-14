Outstanding examples of in-house lawyers’ work

Winner: Ubisoft

Originality: 9 Leadership: 8 Impact: 8 — Total 25

The French video game company’s legal team sets out to deploy resources flexibly so that it can align its professionals with the product development teams. The legal team includes product designers, user interface experts and software developers, along with lawyers, to help ensure that it can develop user-friendly legal tools for the business. The team designed a legal “front door” that allows the business to access legal services, many of which — such as the drafting of non-disclosure agreements and release forms — have been fully automated. Suitably, the team have introduced gamification techniques for training all Ubisoft staff on legal topics, such as data privacy.

Standout

Bayer

O: 8 L: 8 I: 8 — Total 24

Employees can learn more about a company by spending time in other departments, so the legal team at the Germany-based pharmaceuticals and biotechnology business runs a virtual secondment programme that is open to all employees. Anyone can gain legal department experience, while legal team members benefit from others’ skills in IT, finance and more. The virtual programme is easier to administer than physical secondments and is being rolled out to other departments.

Diageo

O: 8 L: 8 I: 6 — Total 22

Tom Shropshire, general counsel at the multinational drinks company, has created four “centres of excellence” in the legal team to align with the strategy of the business. The core legal function has been organised according to business topics, such as brands or innovation, rather than legal practice areas. The legal department’s development programme builds on four principles: leading; enabling; accelerating; and protecting. Each focuses on behaviours, such as relationship building or intelligent risk taking, which are honed through training sessions.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

O: 6 L: 7 I: 8 — Total 21

The digital ethics team at global drinks company AB InBev uses gamification to make training in data privacy and cyber security more memorable for the company’s staff. So far, 6,500 staff have been trained via the scheme, in which techniques include real-life scenarios and role-playing. Training is delivered via a digital platform, which allows the team to track completion and gather feedback. Some 95 per cent of senior leadership and all employees have taken the course.

Government Legal Department (UK)

O: 6 L: 8 I: 7 — Total 21

The UK government’s legal department introduced a programme to improve the skills of its 2,000-plus lawyers. For example: participants in an annual hackathon called Innovation Challenge develop ideas to improve efficiency; the department also has an innovation manager who ensures money for improving operations is spent wisely; and an upskilling programme recently involved lawyers going on a course to learn more about artificial intelligence and its public law implications.

Laing O’Rourke

O: 7 L: 7 I: 7 — Total 21

Madeleina Loughrey-Grant, group director of legal at Laing O’Rourke, the UK construction company, is encouraging staff to think more strategically and to feel more engaged. Senior team members were trained on working collaboratively and increasing efficiency. New job roles were created to align with the structure of the business rather than legal practice areas.

Commended

Coca-Cola HBC

O: 6 L: 7 I: 6 — Total 19

The bottling company’s legal team led the establishment of “cross-practice groups”, which are networks that bridge legal teams across various countries and Coca-Cola companies. The groups provide opportunities to share knowledge on topics such as legal operations, engage with a broad network of peers, and have helped lawyers from Coca-Cola HBC to develop their careers across other departments.