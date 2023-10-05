This is an audio transcript of the Unhedged podcast episode: ‘The Biden scorecard’

Ethan Wu

On this show we’re not too often interested in politics, but sometimes politics is interested in us.

The US election is 13 months away and Democrats and Republicans are arguing about the state of the economy. That’s our turf. Democrats say the economy’s great. Republicans say it’s the worst economy ever. Which is it? Today on the show, we’re gonna ask, how good is Joe Biden’s economy really? This is Unhedged, the markets and finance show from the Financial Times and Pushkin. I am reporter Ethan Wu, joined today in the New York studio by Uncle at the table shaking his fist, Robert Armstrong.

Robert Armstrong

It’s true. I am the weird uncle of American financial commentary.

Ethan Wu

You at least help clear the table. That’s what matters at the end of the day. All right, Rob, on today’s show, we have divided the aspects of Joe Biden’s economy into two segments to give the kind of Biden balance sheet: assets on the one hand, the good things, and liabilities on the other hand, what’s not going right. Do you want to start with the good news or the bad news?

Robert Armstrong

I think the bad stuff is more fun.

Ethan Wu

OK, bad news it is. On the liability side of the balance sheet we’ve got real wages, energy and gas costs, housing costs for people that don’t currently own homes and what the market’s done. Maybe we can start with real wages. I mean, to me, that’s kind of the biggest theme of Joe Biden’s economy, is he ran the economy hot. He did a lot of fiscal stimulus. The Fed helped out with low interest rates and that very potent combination of low interest rates and a lot of fiscal spending, it led to an economy where output was growing really fast and there were a lot of jobs being created. But also there’s a lot of inflation.

Robert Armstrong

Now, nerds like you and I, Ethan, can argue for quite a while about how to measure inflation or how to measure incomes. But I think we know that however we measure them, what we’re gonna find is it’s about a wash. In other words, prices so far in the Biden presidency have moved up 15, 20 per cent. Incomes, wages have moved up about 15, 20 per cent. Of course, that’s distributed unevenly across the economy and everything else, but it’s roughly a wash.

Ethan Wu

So if we agree that, you know, wages and prices have more or less roughly kept up with each other, I mean, shouldn’t that be a neutral, right? Like if they cancel out, people are about as well off today as they were in January 2021 would Biden was inaugurated.

Robert Armstrong

It’s absolutely not a neutral. It is a strong negative. And that is because people are loss-averse, meaning losing something hurts them more than gaining something helps them or makes them feel good. So in this case, our median voter walks into the Kwik-E-Mart, observes the price of Twinkies, sees them up by a fifth and thinks, damn, that Joe Biden. (Ethan laughs) Then they head off to their job where they’re over the last couple of years, their wages have increased by 20 per cent and they think, damn, I’m a good worker. (Ethan laughs) Man, I deserve this 20 per cent. So I think the real wages picture is a definite liability to Joe Biden.

Ethan Wu

And to your point, you know, this gets us into our next point about gas prices but, you know, at the peak of the gas price increase in Biden’s administration, there were all these stickers that people would put up on gas stations by the gas price. A picture of Joe Biden pointing at the gas price saying, I did this.

Robert Armstrong

Yes.

Ethan Wu

Nobody does the equivalent for their W-2.

Robert Armstrong

No, indeed.

Ethan Wu

Where it’s Joe Biden saying, I did this. No, it’s the worker that did that.

Robert Armstrong

Yeah. And the gas price, which is the first thing many people think of when they think of the economy, their mind immediately goes to the gas price, very visible price that has a strong incremental impact on the family budget. Not only is it like 60 or 70 per cent higher than the day that Joe Biden was inaugurated, but it’s been an incredibly volatile path along the way. And I think that volatility itself, that unpredictability, adds another negative aspect to the whole situation.

Ethan Wu

Absolutely. It creates a sense of anxiety and instability, one has to imagine. And another aspect of it is that it’s not just the gas price, it’s also utility bills that have been rising very fast and volatile. If you look at the Department of Energy’s data on residential electricity costs, I mean, those have increased in a way we haven’t really seen in recent history. None of this is like just Joe Biden pulled the lever that said your gas will be expensive now, right? It wasn’t like that. There were, you know, a lot of dynamics, Russia’s war in Ukraine matters. However, Biden gets the blame.

Robert Armstrong

Sure does.

Ethan Wu

So that brings us to the third liability, and that’s man, unless you have a house already, which I mean, I do not, it’s tough out there whether you’re a renter or a prospective homeowner. Mortgage rates are at 7 per cent. Housing prices have gone straight up since Biden was inaugurated and have been going up for many years before that. And even if you’re not a prospective homeowner, if you’re a renter, the US national rent to income ratio is 30 per cent, which for an individual is the designation of rent burdened. America is a rent-burdened country.

Robert Armstrong

How in the name of the sweet Lord did we get into a situation where mortgage rates have more than doubled and house prices didn’t fall? Is this hell? (Ethan laughs) What an outcome.

Ethan Wu

It really is. And, like, the way it’s supposed to work, like, is Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve put a hex on the housing market with higher interest rates. That’s supposed to, you know, cut the legs out through demand destruction, right? Higher mortgage rates are supposed to make it unaffordable to own a house so people stop and the house prices go down, right? And that’s the whole idea. But what’s happened instead is rates have gone up so much so quickly that people are just clinging on.

Robert Armstrong

Frozen market.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. They’re clinging on to their cheap, low-rate mortgages and the market in a lot of ways is frozen. It’s not really what anyone predicted and it means a lot of people are locked out and it goes on top of a longer term, multi-decade under-construction problem in America where we just have not built enough housing units to keep up with population growth and household formation.

Robert Armstrong

I wish politicians talked about this stuff more. I mean it’s just so tough on young families the way the housing market works in America. We need to do something about it.

Ethan Wu

Absolutely. And once again, you have to imagine Biden gets the blame. But that brings us to the fourth liability, which is market performance. I mean, if you’re an average retiree and, you know, you’ve got 70 per cent of your portfolio in stocks, 30 per cent in bonds, returns have not been so good since Biden was inaugurated.

Robert Armstrong

You know what the real problem is here, Ethan? We’re spoilt. Since about 2012, both the bond market and the stock market have been giving us extraordinarily high returns by historical standards. And grouches like me have been writing in columns for that entire 10 years. Eventually, asset returns revert to a stable mean. The fact that we are getting 14 per cent a year means we will be getting less than 7 per cent a year before long. It’s happened. Again, president’s fault? Probably not. Probably just mean reversion and a pandemic and rates rising and whatever else. But this is a historically normal event we’ve seen in markets in terms of gains and losses following gains or weak performance following strong performance. But we’re used to strong market performance, so it’s natural we should be disappointed in the last couple of years.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And I think the element of it that you could plausibly blame on Biden is the inflation element, right? One thing that really killed returns for an average stocks and bonds portfolio is the fact that inflation went up so high that rates had to, you know, jump over five percentage points in a very short period of time. That just killed the returns on bonds.

Robert Armstrong

Ethan, if you think you’re gonna draw me into an argument about whose fault inflation is, you’re wrong.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) Yeah, that’s a, there’s a whole different discussion. But I’m just, you know, I think if you are pulling the lever in 13 months, your check in your Fidelity account or your Schwab account or whatever, and you’re like, what’s my 401k done, you know, in the past year or so. And overall, it probably hasn’t lost money, but it doesn’t feel particularly good.

Robert Armstrong

Nope.

Ethan Wu

So that brings us to the asset side of the balance sheet. There is good news in this economy. It’s really not all bad. And the main thing that Biden has going for him in his economy is the employment picture. I mean, we’ve just had a relentless pace of gains at first fuelled by kind of the recovery from Covid. But even after the pandemic distortions, you know, faded further into the rear view, we’ve had just months and months and months of strong payroll gains, and the labour market really shows no signs of slowing below a level that would be considered strong.

Robert Armstrong

It’s just a tremendous job market. Almost everybody in America who wants a job has won. A lot of those people have a higher-paid job than they had a few years ago in nominal terms and in many cases in real terms. The bottom end of the job market has gotten better, which is the part that we most, should most care about as Americans. So I think there is, you know, to the degree that the president has anything to do with employment, a victory lap for Biden is fully warranted.

Ethan Wu

Yes. I’m glad you brought up the kind of distributional and inequality elements of the labour market, because, you know, one of the dynamics we saw is people that quit their jobs, especially at the lower end of the income ladder, were rewarded for it early on. They got a wage premium for leaving their job and that gave like an incredible amount of leverage to workers that, you know, maybe in a different labour market would have been stuck in a job they didn’t like or a job that didn’t pay them that well because, you know, they didn’t wanna starve. And that has been one of the big features, is the high quits rate for a long time.

Robert Armstrong

Which leads us to our next point nicely. You put a couple of bucks in an American pocket. That American reaches into the pocket, takes those bucks out and spends them. We have seen a consumption-driven economy that has been stronger than anyone, us included expected. The rate of growth has been remarkable. No one that I know of called it. It’s been exceptional relative to the rest of the world, and it has been largely driven by strong consumption.

Ethan Wu

Absolutely. You know, all the Wall Street recession calls have been just foiled again. And our recession call. To be fair, we were totally in the recession camp for a while.

Robert Armstrong

100 per cent.

Ethan Wu

Has been foiled again and again and again by the persistent strength of the US consumer. The unwillingness of Americans to stop buying the things they’d like to buy, that’s propping up this economy and that, I think you have to say, is sustained in large part by the labour market but also — and this brings us to our next asset, which is wealth — by the gains a lot of Americans have in their net worth.

Robert Armstrong

So if you look at the numbers, the picture for wealth is a lot like the picture for income. The nominal increase in American wealth has, you know, roughly matched the rate of inflation. So you’re about where you were a couple of years ago. But happily, the part of the wealth distribution that has seen the largest percentage gains is the lower end.

Ethan Wu

Yeah, the bottom half.

Robert Armstrong

Bottom half. And the bottom half, those people own houses and cars and washing machines. The value of all those assets and their retirement accounts, all of that has increased in value at a greater than inflationary rate. And so there is a lot of voters out there who feel like the household balance sheet is probably OK right now.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. Yeah. And it ties in to conversations about excess savings that people have been having. There’s more wealth out there than there was before, to put it simply. And so the third point on the asset side of the balance sheet is in kind of a curious tension with our discussion of employment and wealth, which are kind of like an anti-inequality story. The housing market is a little bit of like a pro-inequality story in the sense that the people that are benefiting in this housing market are the people that have locked in low interest rates that are already homeowners and are sitting on 30 per cent house price gains. For them it must feel good. Of course, those are the people that are a little bit better off in society.

Robert Armstrong

Let me just tell you, I own a house. (Ethan laughs) I have a 3 per cent mortgage. I am like Scrooge McDuck over here. (Ethan laughs) Listeners, you can’t see it, but I have a top hat on and I’m wearing a monocle. Feels pretty good.

Ethan Wu

Feels good.

Robert Armstrong

Somebody else is on the other side of that market and that stinks for them, as we discussed. And that’s probably the more important part of the story. But the simple fact is that people who are in the houses that they own at the old mortgage rates are experiencing a positive wealth effect.

Ethan Wu

Yeah, absolutely. And that’s tens of millions of people. So just, you know, taking stock on the asset side, employment, wealth, housing for current homeowners; on the liability side, real wages, gas prices, housing costs for non-homeowners and market performance. To me, Rob, I think it’s a bit of a net positive, maybe slightly, you know, small net positive. It at least does not seem deeply negative. I think you can make a strong case that this is an overall pretty decent economy. Could be better. It’s not perfect. The question, though, is, you know, that’s my, I’m a professional pinhead. You know, we think about this stuff all day. We write about it, we look at the data, blah, blah, blah. Does it matter in American politics, you know, whether it’s a little net positive or a little net negative on the Biden balance sheet?

Robert Armstrong

Well, I think there’s a couple of points to make here. The first is about the balance. You just said, you know, if you just have a time, a snapshot in time of where we are right now and you put the positives and the negatives on the scale, I think, yeah, the positive side is a little stronger. And that’s especially remarkable given that we had a global pandemic a couple of years ago. The problem is that we have also had remarkable volatility. As we know from studying financial markets, sometimes the volatility level is more important than the absolute level and I think — now I’m just going with my intuitions here, that most dangerous of all activities: (Ethan laughs) journalist reflects on his intuitions. But my intuition is that the slightly rollercoaster-ride aspect of the American economy will have a negative overall effect on voters’ perceptions. Certainly we know from financial markets that an asset that has, say, strong growth or et cetera, if it’s a volatile asset, people will pay less for it. And I think the same might be said of the American economy.

Ethan Wu

Yeah, there’s a lot to be said for that. And Democrats’ polling on the economy is not particularly good. It’s largely, I think, a Republican issue. It’s a difficult thing for Biden to trumpet. He is trying to. He’s trying to make the case for his economy because there is data you can point to. There are facts you could point to.

Robert Armstrong

Now, there’s a separate question, of course, which we should probably just kick to our colleagues down in the Washington office, which is does any of this matter to voting, right? So there is this plausible view that the election is just gonna be decided by like 35 people in Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania. And it’s like, is it raining on those people (Ethan laughs) that day in November and we find out who gets to be president?

Ethan Wu

Absolutely. Listeners, if you are interested in more discussion of these topics, we have a great newsletter for you. It’s called Unhedged.

We have just written a collaboration with the Columbia historian Adam Tooze, thinking about the Biden economy and what it might mean for elections. We’ll have a link to that in the show notes. And we’ll be back in a moment with Long/Short.

Welcome back. This is Long/Short, that part of the show where we go long a thing we love, short a thing we hate. Rob, you feeling long something?

Robert Armstrong

I’m gonna be long third-quarter earnings.

Ethan Wu

OK.

Robert Armstrong

Third-quarter earnings season begins next week when the big banks start reporting and I think that overall, earnings are going to be good, better than expected. That leaves open the question of what companies say about the future, of course, their guidance. That is a harder question. But as we just discussed on the show, US economy still humming, spenders still spending. We’re gonna be fine.

Ethan Wu

Yeah, No, I think highlighting the guidance is absolutely right, especially just because on the growth picture, it looks like third-quarter growth’s coming in pretty strong. Fourth-quarter growth when you have oil prices, student loans, higher rates, this and that — the fourth quarter might be the real test for corporate America, but definitely for the third quarter I share your long. I think that’s right. Well, Rob, I’m short the just avalanche of Sam Bankman-Fried and cryptocurrency-themed books. There’s too many of them. There have been, like, four major releases. We’ve a good book review in the FT today from Brooke Masters, who’s been on the show. How many times can people write 300 words on how much of a quirky vegan Sam Bankman-Fried is.

Robert Armstrong

I know, it’s so boring.

Ethan Wu

I’m sick of it. I’m sick of the talk about the bushy hair and the T-shirts and the shorts and this . . .

Robert Armstrong

You know, as finance writers, Ethan, we need new frauds to come on.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) Where are all the new frauds?

Robert Armstrong

Come on with a certain regularity. So if you are a fraud out there (Ethan laughs) listening to the show, we’d appreciate your malfeasance coming to a head in the coming weeks and you going to jail so that we can write something new.

Ethan Wu

I’m starting a new company called L Combinator, and it’s about accelerating (Robert laughs) frauds with venture capital money so we can have more blogs and write more interesting articles.

Robert Armstrong

You’re gonna be a very rich man very briefly.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) And of course, I mean alleged fraud; Bankman-Fried has not been convicted on anything. All right, Rob, thanks for being here. We’ll have you back soon. And listeners, we’ll be back in your feed on Tuesday with another episode of Unhedged. Catch you then.

