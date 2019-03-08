Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 47 months in prison over financial fraud, a far more lenient term than prosecutors had recommended for the 69-year-old former campaign manager for Donald Trump.

The sentence, imposed by a federal judge in Virginia, is the result of a case brought by Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating links between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

Manafort was convicted last year of tax and bank fraud after a three week trial, overseen by Judge TS Ellis, who chose a sentence well below the guideline range of 19 to 24 years. The charges related to income Manafort made from political consulting work in Ukraine, rather than Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

Mr Ellis said the guideline sentence was “excessive,” and said Mr Manafort had “lived an otherwise blameless life”.

“That doesn’t erase his crimes, however,” said Mr Ellis.

Mr Manafort addressed the court on Thursday, saying his life was “in shambles” and that the last two years had been “the most difficult years for my family and I”.

To say I have been humiliated and shamed would be a gross understatement

“To say I have been humiliated and shamed would be a gross understatement,” he told the judge as he asked for leniency.

Mr Ellis said before handing down the sentence that Mr Manafort had not been charged for conduct connected to the core of Mr Mueller’s investigation. “He is not before the court for anything having to do with colluding with the Russian government,” said the judge.

The sentencing on Wednesday was one of the final acts in the dramatic downfall of a veteran political operative who had advised Republican presidents since the 1970s.

Over a career spanning decades, Manafort helped shape the modern consulting and lobbying industry in Washington and abroad. It was his involvement with Mr Trump’s campaign that led to his undoing.

Next week, he will be sentenced in a parallel case also brought by the special counsel’s office, in Washington, where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges related to money laundering, foreign lobbying violations and witness tampering.

Those charges were also connected to his work in Ukraine for Viktor Yanukovich, the former Ukrainian president who fled to Russia when his government was toppled in 2014. Manafort had orchestrated Mr Yanukovich’s ascent to power in Ukraine, earning tens of millions of dollars as he brought US-style political campaigning to the nascent democracy.

In Washington, Manafort faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence. Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who oversees that case, can choose to impose any prison time to run consecutively with the sentence in Virginia.

Manafort has been in prison since June last year when Ms Jackson revoked his bail for attempting to tamper with witnesses.

He could be released early if he received a presidential pardon, or a commutation of his sentence. In November, Mr Trump told the New York Post that a pardon was “not off the table”.

State prosecutors in New York are considering bringing their own charges against Manafort, US media has reported. The president can only pardon federal crimes.

After his conviction in the Virginia case in August, Manafort agreed a plea deal to avoid a second trial in Washington and promised to co-operate with the special counsel. Ms Jackson ruled last month that he breached that deal by lying to Mr Mueller’s prosecutors about his contacts with a Russian national with alleged links to Russian intelligence.

The prosecutors argued to Mr Ellis that Manafort should therefore not receive any credit for co-operation, an argument the judge agreed with on Thursday as he declined to give Mr Manafort credit for co-operating or for accepting responsibility.

Other defendants in the special counsel’s investigation has so far received light sentences. George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, was jailed for 14 days for lying to federal investigators.

Richard Gates, Manafort’s former deputy on the Trump campaign, who also worked alongside him in Ukraine, testified against his one-time boss in the Virginia case. He had been indicted alongside Manafort, but agreed to co-operate and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and making a false statement. He is yet to be sentenced.

Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, is set to begin a three year jail term in May for an array of crimes, including tax fraud and campaign finance violations resulting from hush-money payments he made on Mr Trump’s behalf. Those charges were brought by federal prosecutors in Manhattan rather than Mr Mueller, who also convicted Mr Cohen for lying to Congress.