Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The London Stock Exchange group has confirmed that it is in advanced talks to buy Refinitiv in a $27bn deal that would turn it into a global exchanges and data powerhouse. Patrick Jenkins discusses the proposed deal with Arash Massoudi, the FT’s corporate finance and deals editor.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Arash Massoudi, corporate finance and deals editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.