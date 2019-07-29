Print this page

The London Stock Exchange group has confirmed that it is in advanced talks to buy Refinitiv in a $27bn deal that would turn it into a global exchanges and data powerhouse. Patrick Jenkins discusses the proposed deal with Arash Massoudi, the FT’s corporate finance and deals editor.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Arash Massoudi, corporate finance and deals editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

