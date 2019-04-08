It is a matter of debate whether Donald’s Trump administration cares much about dispute settlement rulings coming out of the World Trade Organization given its scepticism of the Geneva-based body. But even so, a WTO decision released on Friday saying Russia was within its right to impose trade restrictions on road and rail traffic from Ukraine during the conflict over the Crimea and Donbass regions will have caught the attention of US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and his top aides.

The verdict from the WTO panel was highly anticipated around the world because it offered the first test of whether — and in what circumstances — countries could claim national security reasons to enact protectionist policies. Given that the Trump administration did just that when it imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminium imports last year, and is weighing whether to do the same with automotive imports, the US and its trading partners have been keen to know whether these actions stand up to the scrutiny of global trade rules.

On the surface, Friday’s ruling, which is still subject to possible appeal, was encouraging for the US president, since it essentially said Moscow’s move to block trucking routes through Ukraine between 2014 and 2016 could be justified by national security. It enshrined the idea that there is a national security exception to WTO rules under article XXI of the Gatt. But beyond that, it set some very clear limits to how this exception could be applied and granted, which will be of deep concern in Washington. “The WTO just dealt a fatal blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to claim a national security rationale for tariffs on steel,” Todd Tucker, a fellow at the Roosevelt Institute, wrote on Friday.

First of all, the WTO said it did, in fact, have jurisdiction in deciding whether national security actions were legal or not, and countries did not have an automatic right to unilaterally decide what qualified for an exemption. Specifically, the WTO panel said the invocation of article XXI was not “self-judging”, as Mr Lighthizer would like it.

But perhaps more importantly, the panel pointed out that any trade restrictions imposed under article XXI had to fit a very specific and unusual description, involving “a fundamental change of circumstances which radically alters the factual matrix in which the WTO-consistency of the measures at issue is to be evaluated”.

In the case of Russia and Ukraine, the WTO ruled that the protectionist measures were justified because there was indeed an armed conflict and the action was taken in response to the war. It is very hard to apply the same, or a similar, logic to US steel and aluminium tariffs, and, even more so, future potential automotive tariffs, on the merits. But there is also ample evidence that Mr Trump sees these levies as leverage in broader trade negotiations which could be removed in exchange for concessions, undercutting his own argument that they are in fact a national security priority.

The Russia verdict is far from the last word on this subject. There are other article XXI cases in the WTO docket which will expand the jurisprudence on the matter. And Mr Lighthizer will undoubtedly have a tough case to make as a defendant in the challenges to US national security tariffs. If he wasn’t enamoured with the Geneva-based body before last week, he is likely to be even more turned off today.

The US-China endgame

Trade negotiators would say that the US and China have finally reached the “landing zone” for their deal to end the tariff war of the past year. But last week, after three days of talks in Washington, they decided to keep circling the airport instead of heading for the runway.

The timing of a deal has now slipped to May, at the earliest, if one takes Donald Trump’s word as the best guide. The US president said that an agreement could happen “within” the next four weeks, but two more weeks on top of that would be needed to finalise the text. Robert Lighthizer is surely hoping that a bit of extra time will help to get a few final concessions from China, but it is unclear whether Beijing will budge.

In fact, the Chinese were probably extremely unimpressed with Mr Trump’s threats to impose new tariffs on Mexico last week, after the US and Mexico struck a trade deal last year. The last thing China wants is a future — after a peace pact is sealed — in which the US president continues to threaten it with new tariffs.

Mr Trump will soon have to make a political decision about whether he wants to take the agreement as it stands, even if it is substantively underwhelming, and claim a huge victory. Otherwise he could walk away, endangering the US economy and US markets with a new escalation in levies, but cementing his status as America’s “tariff man”.

Most in Washington are still betting that he wants a deal — and is close enough that he will snatch it soon — but this White House is as unpredictable as it gets.

In reply

“National security” is batted around a lot these days, and not just to justify Donald Trump’s steel tariffs, writes Free Trade co-writer Lucy Hornby.

Increasingly, the “national security” argument, like the steel tariffs and the broader US-China trade war, is deployed to decouple the world’s two biggest economies. The most recent example is the US government’s intervention to force Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech to unwind its $245m acquisition of gay dating app Grindr. The official “national security” argument is that military personnel might be using the app, and therefore be subject to blackmail from Beijing.

In reality, the Grindr ruling is more about data than dating, and more about cross-border flows than investment protectionism. Edward Snowden’s 2013 revelations about US spying spurred many nations, including China, to try to firewall their citizens’ information within national borders. China moved quickly to force localisation of data storage, citing “national security” concerns. But, now, with places such as poverty-stricken Guizhou province trying to promote themselves as data storage destinations, data flows into China are coming under more scrutiny from other jurisdictions.

Data flows are a kind of trade, whether or not the data are being bought and sold, because the companies are seeking the lowest-cost place to store and process the data. In other words, they are arbitraging electricity costs and regulatory regimes. It’s a trade that the original WTO negotiators probably never imagined, just like they probably never thought their organisation would be asked to weigh in on a war in Crimea.

Chart choice

Mexico is grabbing some of the trade lost by China during the tariff war (from Bloomberg via the US Census Bureau).

(Not so) Big number — 2.6 per cent

The WTO last week estimated that world trade would grow 2.6 per cent this year, amid strong headwinds from slowing growth and trade disputes. This marks yet another downgrade. World trade grew 4.7 per cent in 2017, and has been slowing since.

Further reading and listening

● Interview with Cecilia Malmstrom, EU trade commissioner, on how Brussels handles China — and the US (Financial Times)

● How US companies are rethinking their China-based supply chains (New York Times)

● The Fortnite economy — where Shawn Donnan of Bloomberg, formerly of this parish, sits down with his teenage son to discuss digital trade