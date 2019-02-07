Big ballet companies don’t need an artistic policy to exist. By virtue of their size and history, they can generally chug along without a clear direction. Still, the ripple effects are felt across the repertoire, as the Paris Opera Ballet’s latest triple bill suggests.

Three years nearly to the day after her appointment, director Aurélie Dupont presented two of the handful of new works planned for the season. Both are fundamentally flawed, one more so than the other, but the issues are as much down to programming as they are to the artists involved.

For starters, Marco Goecke’s Dogs Sleep and Pontus Lidberg’s Les Noces are set to scores that appear to take place in a universe far away from the choreography. Goecke, who has spent much of his career in Germany and in the Netherlands, has an unmistakable but narrow style. His rigidly frenetic upper-body articulation tends to cast dancers as faulty humanoids desperately attempting to approximate human movement, and failing.

Marc Moreau and Juliette Hilaire in Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s 'Faun' © Ann Ray

While the lightning-fast co-ordination required is impressive, it’s wholly unsuited to the mysterious, slow-burning texture of both Toru Takemitsu’s Requiem for strings and Ravel’s Valses nobles et sentimentales. Goecke crams, at times, a dozen jerky movements into a leisurely musical phrase; maddeningly, it left the seven gifted soloists and principals involved looking like obsessive-compulsive clones with a tin ear.

Sweden’s Lidberg delivered a stronger work, but the contrast between pit and stage still seemed stark. Stravinsky’s 1923 score for Les Noces, originally choreographed by Bronislava Nijinska, is rarely used by ballet companies these days, not least because of the large, costly chorus involved. It’s a shame, because it’s epic, gripping, urgent; it draws on Russian folk material to speak of rituals and commitment (the original plot centred around a peasant wedding), and lend them a sense of profound permanence.

Lidberg responds with a 21st-century take on relationships that feels more like a Benetton ad — elegant, gender-fluid, commitment-fluid. In itself, it’s often appealing, with a standout performance from the lithe Antoine Kirscher. But its humanity is a far cry from Stravinsky’s, which lends the action an air of superficiality.

These are all issues the Paris Opera could have addressed in the planning stages. Prefacing the new works was Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s Faun, which lacked some of its customary erotic charge on opening night. This was a programme with the potential to energise the company. I left the Palais Garnier dispirited.

★★☆☆☆

To March 2, operadeparis.fr