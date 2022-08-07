This article is an on-site version of our The Week Ahead newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every Sunday

Hello and welcome to the working week.

First, thank you to my colleague Georgina Quach for ensuring the Week Ahead machine hummed while I was away last week — and also to those who continue to offer comments about this guide to events in the next seven days.

Regular readers will know our big theme for 2022 is elections, and this week offers one of Africa’s most significant votes this year as Kenyans go to the polls on Tuesday to decide a new president.

The contest is between the current deputy president William Ruto, 55, and Raila Odinga, a 77-year-old veteran of such campaigns now on his fifth attempt at the top job. Relations with China, which has invested heavily in the country over recent decades, raising concerns among Kenyans, have become a key battleground for the campaign.

The usual rule of advantage to the incumbent has been flipped after Ruto fell out with the current president Uhuru Kenyatta, who has in turn thrown his weight behind Odinga. As a result, the contest is now wide open, according to the FT’s Africa editor David Pilling. Further FT comment on Kenya’s poll, which will also include elections for parliament and 47 local assemblies, will be posted as results come in.

Attention will also turn this week (once again) to a previous significant poll: the 2020 US presidential election. Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor turned personal attorney to former president Donald Trump, has been ordered by a New York judge to testify on Tuesday in front of a grand jury investigating attempts by Trump supporters to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

It is an indication of the threat the Georgia grand jury probe poses to Trump and those around him, greater some believe than the congressional January 6 committee investigation into the 2021 Capitol attack.

In other news, the UK’s Summer of Discontent over post-lockdown pay awards grinds on this week with up to 120 Red Funnel staff on the Isle of Wight ferry kicking things off with a walkout on Tuesday. More than 1,000 staff at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, one of Northern Ireland’s largest local authorities, will hold a strike on Wednesday, affecting refuse collection, planning and leisure services.

On Friday it will be the turn of Glasgow Subway workers, a particular inconvenience for Rangers fans on a match day, followed by a(nother) national rail strike by Aslef train drivers at nine rail companies on Saturday.

On the bright side, and goodness knows we need it, Tuesday kicks off the British school exam results season with Scottish students hoping for news that they have the necessary grades in Highers and Advanced Highers to secure university and college places.

This has been the first year of students sitting exams since the pandemic so expect this to be discussed as a factor in whatever grades students will receive. It will also be a chance for a school report on the Scottish National party’s performance running education north of the border.

The Week Ahead will be back again at the same time next Sunday. Please contact me with any comments and suggestions for what to include — or not include — at jonathan.moules@ft.com or by hitting reply to this email.

Economic data

The headline economic news this week will be inflation data from the US and China, plus the UK’s first stab at the second-quarter gross domestic product figure.

We could also get some indication of the future movement of fuel prices with the monthly oil market reports from the Energy Information Administration and Opec. The increasing likelihood of a recession and, by extension, oil demand concerns will have an impact on these updates despite supply remaining very tight.

Companies

Like the holiday tan, the rush of company results announcements is fading for another season. The dominant theme will be insurance companies, providing further evidence of the damage being done by inflation to the sector, especially motor insurers, as the price of parts and other claims costs rise sharply.

After July profit warnings for Direct Line and Sabre, all eyes will be on Admiral’s half-year results on Wednesday to see whether its profitability and guidance can withstand the inflationary threat.

The other notable players are Aviva and Zurich. “These will provide more evidence of how the biggest, diversified groups are faring in a period of rising interest rates and a worsening economic outlook,” says my colleague, FT insurance correspondent Ian Smith.

Key economic and company reports

Here is a more complete list of what to expect in terms of company reports and economic data this week.

Monday

Japan, June trade balance figures

Results: AIG Q2, BioNTech Q2, News Corp FY, NTT Group Q1, Porsche H1

Tuesday

Brazil, monthly inflation data

Hungary, July consumer price index (CPI) figures

UK, British Retail Consortium and KPMG July retail sales report

US, flash Q2 non-farm productivity data

Results: Continental H1, InterContinental Hotels Group H1, IWG H1, Legal and General H1, Mazda Motor Q1, Munich Re H1, Ralph Lauren Q1, Standard Life Aberdeen H1

Wednesday

China, July CPI and producer price index (PPI) figures

Czech Republic, July CPI data

Egypt, monthly inflation figures

Germany, final July CPI data

Russia, July CPI figures

US, July CPI data

Results: ABM Amro Q2, Admiral Group H1, Ahold Delhaize Q2, Alcon Q2, Aviva H1, Cathay Pacific H1, Deliveroo H1, Eon H1, Fox Corp Q4, Foxconn Q2, Lenovo Q1, Prudential H1, TP ICAP H1, Toshiba Q1, Tui Travel Q3, Walt Disney Co Q3

Thursday

The International Energy Agency and Opec publish their monthly oil market reports

UK, Heathrow airport monthly traffic figures plus the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ monthly residential market survey

US, July PPI figures

Results: Aegon Q2, Deutsche Telekom Q2, Salzgitter H1, Siemens Q3, ThyssenKrupp Q3, Zurich Insurance H1

Friday

EU, monthly industrial production figures

France, final July CPI data

India, July CPI and industrial production figures

Russia, Q2 GDP estimate

UK, monthly and quarterly flash GDP estimate. Plus, monthly UK trade figures and industrial production data, and construction output data for Great Britain

Results: Flutter H1, Rusal H1

World events

Finally, here is a rundown of other events and milestones this week.

Monday

Colombia, ex-guerrilla and former mayor of Bogotá Gustavo Petro takes office as the country’s new president

Tuesday

Kenya, a wide-ranging general election in which voters will select a president and his deputy, members of parliament, including the Senate and National Assembly, and devolved government members, including county governors and ward representatives

Singapore, Independence Day public holiday

UK, results day for thousands of students across Scotland who sat National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams this year

US, Rudy Giuliani, former president Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has been ordered by a New York judge to testify before a Georgia special grand jury investigating possible election tampering in that state during the 2020 elections

Wednesday

UK, former chancellor and Conservative party leadership contender Rishi Sunak to be interviewed by the BBC’s Nick Robinson

Thursday

Japan, Mountain Day public holiday

UK, the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, the largest event of its kind in Europe, begins at the Ashton Court Estate

Friday

UK, Unite workers on the Glasgow Subway are to strike again on a Rangers match day. Plus, the “Glorious Twelfth” marks the start of the grouse shooting season

Saturday

UK, Northern Ireland’s annual Relief of Derry loyalist parade takes place in Londonderry, marking the anniversary since the ending in 1689 of the Siege of Derry imposed by James II. Plus, strike action by train drivers over pay at nine rail companies in mainland Britain.

Sunday

Pakistan, Independence Day public holiday, commemorating 75 years since the end of British rule