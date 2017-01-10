Kushner crowned as Washington’s most powerful political millennial

On Monday night, six of the most powerful men in Donald Trump’s incoming administration filed into the office of Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan for a two-hour discussion of the party’s tax reform plans.

The group included the likes of Reince Priebus, Mr Trump’s chief of staff and Steven Mnuchin, the president-elect’s pick for treasury secretary. But the most powerful person in the room was one of the youngest: Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was just a few hours shy of his 36th birthday.

Only a couple of hours earlier, Mr Kushner had been appointed as Mr Trump’s senior adviser: a position he has occupied in an unofficial capacity for months. He is expected to play a critical role in advising Mr Trump on the Middle East, shaping the new administration’s trade policy, and leading efforts to foster new public-private partnerships.

Behind the scenes, he and his wife Ivanka are expected to be stabilising influences for the president-elect, serving as Mr Trump’s chief confidants, as they have since the early days of Mr Trump’s upstart campaign, and guiding him through the new relationships and decisions he will make from the White House.

It is a somewhat unexpected turn-of-events given that neither Mr Kushner nor Ms Trump has ever occupied public office or served in government. Yet friends say the move matches the couple’s longstanding ambitions.

Those who know the couple from business dealings and social events describe them as charming but ruthlessly single-minded, Mr Kushner in particular. Mr Kushner began taking over his family’s New Jersey real estate business while his father, Charles Kushner, was in federal prison on political corruption charges.

During his father-in-law’s run for president, both Mr Kushner and Ms Trump threw themselves into the campaign, travelling with Mr Trump to rallies, and, in Ms Trump’s case, speaking on his behalf.

“They both have built extremely successful businesses and they have both done it in a very fast manner, at a young age,” says Reed Cordish, a Baltimore real estate scion who was introduced to his wife by Ms Trump.

“Both developed a lot of experience in how to manage effectively and successfully a large operation. They both are incredibly thoughtful people and thoughtful leaders. When you interact with them — and I’ve also watched them and how they manage their business — they go to great lengths to make sure they are incredibly informed on every topic they are dealing with.”

Mr Cordish characterised Ms Trump’s work on her father’s campaign as filial duty. “If they are in a position to help a friend, or certainly to help a family member, they sort of just do it,” he said.

While the couple has a public persona — with Mr Kushner usually on the sidelines, listening attentively, and Ms Trump “sucking up all the oxygen in the room” as one observer put it — at home they have maintained a semblance of a home life, largely due to their Orthodox Jewish faith. Ms Trump converted to the religion when they married.

In Washington, the couple are expected to have a significant public presence too, with Ms Trump fulfilling many of the duties of first lady while her stepmother, Melania Trump, stays in New York so her son can finish the school year there.

Last week, it was reported that Mr Kushner and Ms Trump would be moving into a mansion in Washington’s Kalorama neighbourhood, a stone’s throw away from Barack and Michelle Obama’s new residence.

Their home’s previous owner, Dan Rapoport, a Latvian-born American businessman and critic of both Mr Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, said he had “mixed feelings” about the couple moving into his former residence — a feeling shared by many of their neighbours.

“It will be interesting to see where they get accepted and where they get rejected,” said Gil Troy, an American presidential historian and professor at McGill University. “They’re the ones more likely to be seen around town, to rub elbows here and there.

“They might end up being the JetBlue Trumps,” he noted, in reference to the couple’s flight on the low-cost US commercial carrier to their vacation to Hawaii in December — sparking a mini political protest from another passenger on the plane.

For now, the greatest question will be how the couple resolves the various conflicts of interest presented by Mr Kushner’s move into the White House.

In recent days it emerged that Mr Kushner had held talks as recently as a week after the election with the chairman of Anbang, one of China’s most politically connected tycoons, about a potential real estate deal.

Mr Kushner has announced he will not take a salary as part of his new role in a bid to satisfy legal concerns about whether his appointment would violate a 1967 federal anti-nepotism law, which bans US presidents from appointing their immediate family members to head federal agencies, including the spouses of their children.

Mr Kushner’s lawyers believe his appointment will not breach the nepotism law as he is not being appointed to run a federal agency. As a legal precedent, they cite the example of Hillary Clinton who helped shepherd healthcare policy in her husband Bill Clinton’s White House.



Mr Kushner has announced plans to divest his main real estate and media holdings. He plans to resign as chief executive of Kushner Companies, his family’s real estate group, and sell the New York Observer — the pink newspaper he has owned since 2008. He will also divest his stake in 666 Fifth Avenue, the New York skyscraper owned by Kushner Companies.

More details about his and the rest of the family’s divestments are expected to be announced on Wednesday when Mr Trump is due to hold his first major press conference since the election.

