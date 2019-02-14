FT People: Media Tracking the moves: Buzzfeed, Condé Nast and Sky © Charlie Bibby/FT Montage Darroch scans new horizons for Sky under Comcast Chief’s initial focus will be on content collaboration with NBC in news and sports Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Pixar co-founder joins Skydance Media John Lasseter had left Disney-owned studio after allegations of misconduct Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Janine Gibson out at BuzzFeed Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Jesse Angelo to depart as publisher of the New York Post Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Premier League fails to recruit BBC executive to top job English football body remains without chief after Tim Davie turns down role Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Jonathan Newhouse: ‘sweet’ magnate shows his mettle The global head of Condé Nast is in the spotlight after the ousting of the media group’s US boss Thursday, 14 February, 2019 FT People Guide to the individuals who influence business, finance and public affairs around the world Thursday, 14 February, 2019