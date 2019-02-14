FT People: Media

Tracking the moves: Buzzfeed, Condé Nast and Sky

© Charlie Bibby/FT Montage
Darroch scans new horizons for Sky under Comcast

Chief’s initial focus will be on content collaboration with NBC in news and sports

Pixar co-founder joins Skydance Media

John Lasseter had left Disney-owned studio after allegations of misconduct

Janine Gibson out at BuzzFeed
Jesse Angelo to depart as publisher of the New York Post
Premier League fails to recruit BBC executive to top job

English football body remains without chief after Tim Davie turns down role

Jonathan Newhouse: ‘sweet’ magnate shows his mettle

The global head of Condé Nast is in the spotlight after the ousting of the media group’s US boss

