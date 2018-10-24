Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The escalating trade dispute between the US and China has clouded the global economic outlook, with no signs of ending soon. This year, the US has slapped tariffs on $250bn worth of Chinese goods, while the Chinese have retaliated with tariffs on $110bn of US goods. The FT's Gillian Tett recently sat down with Kevin Rudd, former prime minister of Australia and current president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, to discuss the state of the trade disagreement and what it might take for the two countries to reach a truce.





Contributors: Gillian Tett, US managing editor, Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society Policy Institute. Producers: Jennifer Sigl and Aimee Keane. Music by David Sappa.