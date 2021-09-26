Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Edexcel Global Politics Component 2: Power and Development and Global Governance Political and Economic

Edexcel Component 1: Political Parties

AQA Component 2: Political Parties

Background: what you need to know

The Aukus alliance is an agreement announced between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. It is a long-term security arrangement, but the one tangible announcement thus far is a plan to help Australia upgrade its submarine fleet, controversially by upgrading the technology that powers it from diesel to nuclear. There are only six countries that currently operate these submarines so Australia would be joining an exclusive club.

Although neither country in the agreement has explicitly said so, the article explains the context of the rising influence of China and how the strengthening of Australia’s security will act as a check on it. The British have downplayed this dimension of the agreement, but it is clear this is how the Americans see it.

The articles talk of the anger in France. It had previously signed an agreement with Australia to build 12 conventional submarines worth $36bn, only for the new alliance’s deal to annul that contract. It is believed the French only discovered at the time the deal was announced publicly.

These articles help in understanding Britain’s relationship with the world post-Brexit. For UK politics, you have to be aware of Boris Johnson’s government’s policies, which falls within the foreign policy area. For global politics, the story links to the changing nature of international politics and how the US is attempting to form a global alliance against China’s rise.

Click to read the articles below and then answer the questions:

Australia and France intensify war of words over cancelled submarine deal

Why Aukus is welcome in the Indo-Pacific

Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 1

Evaluate the view that the main political parties differ on policies. [30 marks] In your answer you may want to have one section dedicated to foreign policy. The announcement was broadly embraced by Labour.

Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 3

To what extent is the world moving away from unipolarity? [30 marks] In your answer you may want to make reference to the rise of China and how the attempt to counter this rise may still ensure unipolarity survives.

Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 2

“The major political parties in the UK have more similarities than differences.” Analyse and evaluate this statement. [25 marks] In your answer you may want to have one section dedicated to foreign policy. The announcement was broadly embraced by Labour.

Jal Patel, Woodhouse College