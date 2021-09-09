Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Rachman Review news.
Gideon talks to Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the US and Europe at the Brookings Institution, about the aftermath of a global crisis when ‘no-one was home’ on the international leadership side.
Clips: Global News, NBC News and AP
