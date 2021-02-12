All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

The author of which 1979 novel – one of the biggest selling in history – was known as VC Andrews in America and Virginia Andrews in Britain?

With which fruit do Muslims traditionally break the fast after sunset during Ramadan?

© Mark Runnacles/Getty Images Which football team’s home ground is Tynecastle Park (above) in Edinburgh?

In which 2003 film do Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson play a brother and sister?

Which of the traditional names of Santa’s reindeer is taken from classical mythology?

Francesca da Rimini was the original name of which Rodin sculpture?

Bosworth Field was the last major battle of which conflict?

© kpa/United Archives/Getty Images What was the only British number one single – and hit of any kind – by the German band Nena (above)?

What name is given to the group of modern languages derived from Vulgar (ie colloquial) Latin?