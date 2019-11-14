Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

How to find a financial adviser - a relationship with an adviser you can trust is something that FT readers often tell us is hard to come by. FT Money editor Claer Barrett talks to Damian Fantato, deputy editor of FT Adviser about the solution. Plus, with less than a month to go until the general election, financial advisers tell us they are getting calls from a lot of worried clients - we discuss what's troubling them. And finally, the rise of the 40-year mortgage - Paul Lewis, presenter of BBC Moneybox is here to share his own worries about extra long hours.

