Welcome to the final episode of season 3! We are ending the year with Shantell Martin, an artist who draws big, bold lines. Everywhere. Shantell makes a strong case for taking out a pen. We discuss how to teach art to the next generation, what it means to 'sell out', British versus American racism, and an urgent question for this time: who are you? Afterwards, Gris stops in during maternity leave to chat about how literature has helped her understand motherhood. We also pull apart the themes of this season.





Links from the show:

“Turntables” is an original song by Janelle Monáe for the Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés' 2020 documentary film All In: The Fight for Democracy. Courtesy Bad Boy, 2021

