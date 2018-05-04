A union representing thousands of TSB employees has threatened legal action against the bank if it pays any bonuses to executives this year, after IT problems left customers unable to access their accounts.

Mark Brown, general secretary of TBU, wrote in a letter to the chair of TSB’s remuneration committee that “given the current shambles, neither Mr [TSB chief executive Paul] Pester nor any member of the bank’s executive committee should get any performance bonuses whatsoever for 2018”.

The letter, dated May 3 and seen by the Financial Times, said: “If the remuneration committee pay any performance bonuses to any member of the bank’s executive committee then, as a shareholder, the union will take legal action and your justifications for making such awards in the face of this botched IT migration will be subject to the scrutiny of the court.”

TBU represents more than 4,000 TSB staff, but is not officially recognised by the bank.

Richard Meddings, TSB chairman, told MPs this week that Mr Pester would not receive a £2m bonus related to the IT project, which had been deferred last year.

He did not rule out more general performance bonuses for the bank’s leadership, however.

Last year, Mr Pester received £433,858 of “variable awards” based on targets for measures such as customer satisfaction, market share, and the status of the IT project.

TSB, which was spun out of Lloyds Banking Group in 2013, ran into problems a fortnight ago when it tried to move customer data from Lloyds’ old system to a platform built by its new owner Sabadell.

The move was originally scheduled to take place last year. TSB and Sabadell have insisted the transfer was not rushed, and said on Wednesday that “extensive testing . . . gave us the belief we were ready”.

However, in a letter to the remuneration committee sent in February, TBU had argued that the delay occurred because tests “showed the system was not stable enough for customer rollout”.

It said this week that: “if you had taken due notice of our concerns . . . which were coming directly from members working on the project and involved in the testing, TSB’s IT fiasco could have been avoided”.

TSB has promised that none of its customers will be left out of pocket by the problems, and this week extended an earlier promise to waive overdraft fees for an extra month.

A team from the Financial Conduct Authority has moved into TSB’s head office to monitor the bank’s response to the crisis.

TSB declined to comment on the latest letter, saying they had nothing to add to Mr Meddings and Mr Pester’s comments this week to MPs.