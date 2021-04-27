Smell of success – the FT perfume guide The ultimate scent directory for spring © Maya Njie/Maria Lax Raindrops on roses: the gorgeousness of floral fragranceThe season’s new scents are unashamedly floral – and utterly intoxicatingnew The Kudos Project: ‘I want to bottle the smell of freedom and frolicking’The secret ingredient in Maya Njie’s evocative perfumes is pure nostalgia Which scents made sense in the year of no smell? Fragrance was one of the worst-affected luxury sectors early on in the pandemic. But some scents have since emerged as a life-affirming force. We spritz the smell of the zeitgeist What should the Hermès man smell like now?Workshop steam, cashmere and botanical extracts, says the creator of the brand’s new men’s scent, H24 Scents of self: Louis Vuitton launches €60,000 bespoke fragrance service ‘The luxury players that are doing well are the ones who have played the card of ultimate luxury,’ says chief executive Michael Burke How I Spend It: Michelle Pfeiffer on scents and sensualityThe actor and perfume-maker describes her olfactory journey, from finding character through fragrance to creating her own clean beauty line Putting on the spritz: Chanel No 5 at 100How to mark the centenary of one of the world’s bestselling fragrances? With a dedicated collection of jewels, of course