Villa, Camogli, €3.95mn

Where A five-minute drive from Camogli, a coastal town on the west of the Portofino peninsula. It’s 35 minutes from Genova City airport.

What This hillside property comprises a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom 270 sq m villa in the Art Nouveau style, and a 55 sq m outbuilding that could be used as a guest house. The 1,000 sq m garden has terraces connected by paved paths and steps.

Why The pool and outdoor dining and relaxation area have views of Camogli and the Ligurian Sea.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate & Romolini Immobiliare

Villa, Genoa, €2.2mn

Where On Via Francesco Pozzo in a central but residential part of Genoa, Liguria’s capital city. The drive to the airport takes about 20 minutes.

What A three-storey villa with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a mezzanine apartment with its own office and laundry room. The building has a lift and features a studio, a three-car garage and a 50 sq m terrace with city views.

Why Dating to the 1500s, the villa retains striking original period features, such as a frescoed living room on the noble floor.

Who Savills

Villa, Santa Margherita Ligure, €15mn

Where On the Portofino peninsula, between the towns of Santa Margherita Ligure and Portofino.

What A four-bedroom villa and a two-bedroom guest house, set in a 6,700 sq m garden. It has several terraces, an outdoor pool with a changing room and sea views.

Why The property is shaded by maritime pines and its park-style garden includes dining areas, stone-paved walkways and flowers such as hydrangeas and roses.

Who Italy Sotheby’s International Realty / Christie’s International Real Estate & Romolini Immobiliare

Estate, Paraggi, €16mn

Where Located at the top of the promontory of Paraggi, which lies between Santa Margherita Ligure and Portofino. The closest airport is Genova City, a 50km drive away.

What A six-bedroom, five-bathroom sea-view property comprising a main villa, an annexe and staff accommodation. It is surrounded by a third of an acre of parkland, which used to be an olive grove.

Why The property overlooks the bay of Paraggi and the approach to Portofino’s marina.

Who Knight Frank

Villa, Bocca di Magra, €11.25mn

Where In Bocca di Magra, a small town on the Magra river in the province of La Spezia. In clear traffic, it’s a 45-minute drive to Pisa international airport.

What An eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom villa with a turret, built at the end of the 19th century and renovated in the 1970s. It is set on 1.8 hectares of land, featuring olive groves, mature trees and a lemon house.

Why Views over the Apuan Alps, the mouth of the river and the sea can be admired from the loggia on the fifth floor or the large terrace on the fourth floor.

Who Knight Frank

