We’re living in a time of multiple crises — from bank collapses to business failures. So what are the best practices when it comes to anticipating the worst-case scenario and dealing with risk? Isabel Berwick discusses the ways flawed judgement and tribalism get in the way of risk assessment, as well as how to plan ahead with Michael Skapinker, author and FT contributing editor, and John Mullins, an entrepreneur and a professor of management practice at the London Business School.

Want more?

From SVB to the BBC: why did nobody see the crisis coming?

https://www.ft.com/content/4d589d5c-f2cb-4568-93dd-acda6fab931f

FT Business Books

https://www.ft.com/content/b47c143f-0aeb-4c82-8c18-ad86d13ee0b3

FT subscriber? Sign up for the weekly Working It newsletter with one click here. We cover all things workplace and management — plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and what’s coming next.

We'd love to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email the team at workingit@ft.com or Isabel directly at isabel.berwick@ft.com. Follow Isabel on LinkedIn

Subscribe to Working It wherever you get your podcasts — and do leave us a review!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Produced by Manuela Saragosa and Audrey Tinline. The sound engineer is Breen Turner.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com