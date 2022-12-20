Why do so many workplaces spend so much money to put on a Christmas party? And how do you face your colleagues if you think you may have embarrassed yourself at one? Host Isabel Berwick sources advice from Jo Hemmings, a behavioural psychologist, while Jo Ellison, editor of the FT’s luxury lifestyle magazine HTSI, argues the case for making the most of the office Christmas party. Plus, Timothy Dowling, a screenwriter on the Hollywood film 'Office Christmas Party', tells Isabel why the subject is ripe for comedy.

Want more?

The office grinch may have a point - it’s not fun if it’s forced: https://www.ft.com/content/59de98b0-17ae-44ec-b91c-4ffdf8761214

The work Christmas party is dead. Hooray! https://www.ft.com/content/468d0e2b-0607-4703-8f55-2d09d59fb578

FT subscriber? Sign up for the weekly Working It newsletter with one click, here. We cover all things workplace and management — plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and what’s coming next.

We'd love to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email the team at workingit@ft.com or Isabel directly at isabel.berwick@ft.com. Follow @isabelberwick on Twitter

Subscribe to Working It wherever you get your podcasts — and do leave us a review!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Editorial direction from Manuela Saragosa. Produced by Novel.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com