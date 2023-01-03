This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Moral philosophy

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Can Just Stop Oil make the case for protest?

What moral justifications are given for the actions of the Just Stop Oil protesters?

Do you think the protesters’ actions are justified?

Is moral justification the only type of justification that can be appealed to in this situation?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet