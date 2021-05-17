AT&T is nearing a deal to combine WarnerMedia with rival Discovery to create $150bn media giant

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

AT&T is nearing a deal to combine its content unit WarnerMedia with rival Discovery to create a media giant to compete in streaming, the insurance group Axa said one of its Asian business units was the victim of a “targeted ransomware attack”, and the EU plans to throw its weight behind a push to expand vaccine manufacturing in Africa. Plus, the FT’s European technology correspondent, Madhumita Murgia, explains why companies see potential in emotional recognition technology.





AT&T nears deal to create $150bn streaming giant with Discovery

https://www.ft.com/content/5aeba5f9-2e00-4cba-b9c7-e0431aad798b





Axa’s Asian operations hit in ransomware attack

https://www.ft.com/content/4443da60-6d90-4d27-b300-b0896425f99f?





EU to back expansion of vaccine production capacity in Africa

https://www.ft.com/content/d2a47c7e-0b00-4e31-92ab-cd3ff0b9070b





Emotion recognition: can AI detect human feelings from a face?

https://www.ft.com/content/c0b03d1d-f72f-48a8-b342-b4a926109452?

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.