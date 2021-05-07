All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In 2018, Steven Payne became the first person to cross the Alps on which children’s toy? McDonald’s Filet-o-Fish (above) is made with either white hoki — or which other fish? Who became the manager of The Beatles in 1969? © Everett Collection Inc/Alamy Who is the most recent presenter to join The Great British Bake Off (above)? What was the most widely used tank by American troops in the second world war? What do the Gs stand for in the names of GK Chesterton and HG Wells respectively? In 2007, which actor formed the charity sixdegrees.org — named after an association game in which he featured? Which company dropped its long-running St Michael brand in 2000? Who was the best friend of Harry Enfield’s Kevin the Teenager? What’s the Latin for “I rule”?

Click here for the answers