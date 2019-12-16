Emmanuel Macron’s attempts to overhaul France’s retirement pension schemes were dealt a blow on Monday when the politician handpicked by the French president to spearhead the reform resigned amid protests and strikes against the plans.

Jean-Paul Delevoye, a 72-year-old centre-right veteran appointed by Mr Macron two years ago, said he would stand down as high commissioner for pensions after his failure to disclose 10 paid and unpaid roles fuelled opposition against the contentious reforms. Notably, Mr Delevoye failed to disclose an unpaid administrative role in an insurance training institute.

The departure comes a day before thousands of trade unionists are expected to march through Paris, following almost two weeks of strikes that have disrupted public transport and brought parts of France to a halt, especially in the Paris region.

“This (pensions) plan is essential for France. By remaining, I weaken it,” Mr Delevoye told Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in his resignation letter released on Monday.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Mr Delevoye had resubmitted his official declaration of interests as well as the amount he earned. Having initially declared three outside posts, Mr Delevoye revised the number to 13, of which 11 were still current, according to French media reports.

The Elysée palace said it accepted the decision “with regret” and would find a replacement as soon as possible.

A former minister under the late president Jacques Chirac, Mr Delevoye entered the government in September after publishing a report in July that set out a radical overhaul of the country’s complex and costly retirement system.

Billed as the key economic reform for the second half of Mr Macron’s five-year presidency, the plans involve replacing 42 different systems — including “special regimes” granting higher payments and earlier retirement for railway employees and Paris metro drivers — with a new universal system based on points.

An incentive for workers to retire at the age of 64 from 2027, up from 62 at present has also proven highly contentious.

Laurent Berger, leader of CFDT union, France’s largest, said Mr Delevoye’s missing disclosures were “shocking”, while Philippe Martinez, leader of the powerful CGT union, said on Sunday that the man dubbed “Mr Pensions” had lost credibility.

The prospect of passing an ambitious bill diminished when the moderate CFDT joined the walkouts last week. Railway unions have warned there would be “no truce for Christmas” unless the reform was withdrawn.