Geography class: ‘New town’ offers vision of how to breathe life back into ailing UK high streets
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Read our full range of geography picks here.
Specification:
Changing Spaces
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
New town’ offers vision of how to breathe life back into ailing UK high streets
Explain why Stevenage needs to rebrand
Examine the role that the government and private investors play in the regeneration process
Outline the regeneration process that is starting in Stevenage
To what extent is the need for regeneration linked to the north/south divide? Refer to the chart in your answer.
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
Comments