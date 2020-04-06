Print this page

Emerging markets are scrambling to keep their economies afloat as the coronavirus pandemic deepens. The FT’s David Pilling will have more. Plus, America’s biggest banks will defend their plans to continue paying dividends in submissions to regulators today, and oil producers push back against the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

