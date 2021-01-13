Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe in London and Donato Paolo Mancini in Rome

Boris Johnson on Wednesday insisted he would accelerate the UK’s coronavirus vaccination programme after ministers suggested it was being held back by the capacity of the pharmaceutical companies making the jabs.

The prime minister, health secretary Matt Hancock and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi all said that “supply” issues had heavily influenced the pace of the programme.

The UK is currently using vaccines by BioNTech/Pfizer and Oxford university/AstraZeneca and Mr Johnson told MPs that the government was “doing everything we can to bring forward the manufacturing process so we can get it into people’s arms”.

Mr Johnson added the government was seeking to improve the transparency of the vaccine programme, including by providing regional data on jabs, after AstraZeneca said it was told by a government task force not to provide details of daily deliveries.

