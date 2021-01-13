Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
UK vaccine rollout constrained by manufacturing, say ministers
Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe in London and Donato Paolo Mancini in Rome
Boris Johnson on Wednesday insisted he would accelerate the UK’s coronavirus vaccination programme after ministers suggested it was being held back by the capacity of the pharmaceutical companies making the jabs.
The prime minister, health secretary Matt Hancock and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi all said that “supply” issues had heavily influenced the pace of the programme.
The UK is currently using vaccines by BioNTech/Pfizer and Oxford university/AstraZeneca and Mr Johnson told MPs that the government was “doing everything we can to bring forward the manufacturing process so we can get it into people’s arms”.
Mr Johnson added the government was seeking to improve the transparency of the vaccine programme, including by providing regional data on jabs, after AstraZeneca said it was told by a government task force not to provide details of daily deliveries.
Texas reports biggest daily increase in coronavirus deaths
Peter Wells in New York
Texas on Wednesday reported more than 400 coronavirus deaths for the first time and one of its biggest daily increases in new cases on record.
A further 405 fatalities were attributed to coronavirus, the health department revealed. That surpassed the previous record of 393 deaths that were reported on January 7, putting aside days that included catch-up effects or one-off revisions.
That took the death toll in Texas to 30,624, which ranks third in the US behind New York and California. Both California and Texas, the two most populous states in the US, revealed on Tuesday that their death tolls had passed 30,000.
A further 22,270 new confirmed cases were reported by authorities, up from 22,110 on Tuesday. The latest figure was the third-biggest number of new infections reported in a single day, behind about 27,000 reported on December 29 and about 26,500 on January 5, according to health department data.
An additional 290 historical cases, stemming from older tests reported by laboratories, were added to the state total, which is almost 1.8m, second only to California.
The number of people in Texas hospitals with coronavirus eased by a net 112 patients over the past 24 hours to 14,106, having jumped above 14,000 for the first time a day earlier.
J&J's single-dose vaccine trial shows lasting antibody response
Hannah Kuchler in New York
Johnson & Johnson’s single dose Covid-19 vaccine elicited an immune response in trial participants that lasted for more than two months after injection, according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The participants still had neutralising antibodies to the Sars-Cov-2 virus at least 71 days after the shot. The paper also showed the most common side effects, such as fatigue, headache, and injection site pain, were short lived, as with most vaccinations.
J&J expects to report data from its phase 3 trial towards the end of the month. If the data show the vaccine is safe and efficacious, it would be the first pharmaceutical company to apply for an emergency use authorisation for a single dose Covid-19 vaccine.
Moncef Slaoui, who devised the Operation Warp Speed vaccination investment strategy, said on Wednesday that it is “very important" to have a one dose vaccine. “What people need to realise is that in real life, a very large percentage of people [who have] the first dose, will not get their second,” he told the JPMorgan healthcare conference.
More than 10m Americans get first dose of coronavirus vaccine
Matthew Rocco
The US has administered at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to more than 10m Americans, as health officials push to ramp up what has been a slower rollout of the shot than hoped.
The number of people who have begun the vaccination process jumped to 10.3m on Wednesday from 9.3m the day before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency also said 29.3m doses have been distributed as of Wednesday morning.
The figures do not specify how many Americans have received their second shot. The vaccines made by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna, which have been authorised on an emergency basis by federal regulators, require two shots to be fully inoculated.
The Trump administration has urged governors this week to accelerate vaccinations, with the CDC updating its guidance to advise that states expand eligibility to people over 65 and younger Americans who have a comorbidity. Alex Azar, the US health secretary, told ABC News on Tuesday that the “administration in the states has been too narrowly focused”. The federal government also said states should release all available doses rather than hold back some supply for second shots.
South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama are the only states that have yet to vaccinate at least 2,000 people per 100,000 residents, although all three are nearing that milestone. West Virginia leads all 50 states with 6,177 people per 100,000 having received their first dose. North Dakota, South Dakota and Alaska have each eclipsed a rate of 5,000 initial shots per 100,000.
News you might have missed …
US department store chain Nordstrom said it was on track to eke out a quarterly profit despite a sharp decline in holiday season sales. The Seattle-based company said net sales over the nine weeks to the start of January fell 22 per cent from a year ago.
Thirteen US states have confirmed the presence of the fast-spreading variant of coronavirus that was first detected in the UK, with Wisconsin and New Mexico on Wednesday becoming the latest places to join the expanding list.
The US budget deficit swelled to $573bn at the end of last year driven by a fiscal stimulus package aimed at helping households and businesses weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The deficit widened by 61 per cent from a year ago in the fiscal first quarter that runs through December, the Treasury said.
Portugal is to impose a national lockdown from midnight on Thursday, requiring people to stay at home, shutting down most shops and services and enforcing remote working as hospitals struggle to cope with a record level of coronavirus infections.
California on Wednesday reported its second-highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, with back-to-back days of more than 500 fatalities. Authorities attributed a further 589 deaths to coronavirus, second only to the record of 695 reported on January 9.
The UK has recorded the highest daily increase in its coronavirus death toll since the start of the pandemic. The nation reported an additional 1,564 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test. More than 1,000 of the new deaths reported on Wednesday occurred over the prior four days.
Researchers in the US have discovered two new variants of coronavirus, one of which they say became the dominant strain in the Ohio state capital Columbus within just three weeks.
Turkey will begin its vaccination programme tomorrow after approving China’s CoronaVac jab for emergency use. Fahrettin Koca, the country’s health minister, received the first dose live on television and said that immunisation of health workers would start on Thursday.
Employment in the American clean energy sector ended 2020 at its lowest level in five years. Despite the addition of almost 17,000 jobs in December, around 429,000 people previously employed by the sector remain out of work, according to an analysis by BW Research Partnership.
Infection rates amongst those who have received the first of a two-shot BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine dropped within days, initial data from Israel's Ministry of Health indicated.
Italy will extend its national state of emergency until the end of April. An extension of the state of emergency is necessary due to “a generalised worsening of the epidemic”, health minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday.
Debenhams’ flagship Oxford Street store in London is one of six that will not reopen once Covid-19 restrictions are eased. The department store group will not reopen stores in Portsmouth, Staines, Harrogate, Weymouth and Worcester. Around 320 jobs will be lost as a result.
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, on Wednesday announced new restrictions on “click and collect” retail services and businesses offering takeaway food and drink, saying tougher action was needed to keep the new coronavirus variant under control.
