Madrid warns it could oust Catalan president from post

Carles Puigdemont, Catalania’s president, could be removed from office if he continues to push ahead with a referendum on independence this weekend, the Spanish government’s representative in Barcelona has warned.

Enric Millo said on Tuesday that he would “keep hoping until the last minute that the Catalan government has a change of heart and calls off the referendum”, set for Sunday.

But he added: “If that does not happen it is very likely that our interlocutors in Catalonia afterward will be different people.”

The vote has been declared illegal by the Spanish courts and Mr Millo’s comments mark a further escalation in Madrid’s attempts to stop the poll from going ahead.

Last week Spanish state police, acting on court orders, raided Catalan government offices, arrested senior officials and seized ballot papers, ballot boxes and other electoral material.

Spanish prosecutors also levelled charges of sedition against activists campaigning for independence. But the separatist Catalan government has promised to press ahead with what it says will be a binding referendum on independence.

In an interview with the Financial Times last month, Mr Puigdemont said he was willing to go to jail if it meant giving the Catalan people a chance to vote. “I don’t want to go to prison . . . but there is nothing they can do to me that will make me stop this referendum,” he said.

If a majority of people vote yes on Sunday, the government has promised a declaration of independence within 48 hours, which could plunge Spain into its most serious constitutional crisis in more than 30 years.

Mariano Rajoy, the Spanish prime minister, has staked his reputation on the vote not going ahead.

Criticised for allowing an informal ballot on Catalan independence in 2014, Mr Rajoy said last weekend that the vote “will not happen” because such a poll would mean “liquidating the law”. The second article of the country’s 1978 constitution holds that Spain is “the common and indivisible county of all Spaniards” — apparently closing the door to any possibility of secession or independence.

But drastic moves such as toppling the elected president also risk inflaming pro-independence sentiment in the region and adding to tensions between Madrid and Barcelona long-term, say analysts.

Some hardliners in Barcelona are hoping that Madrid overreacts to the referendum, because a clampdown could win moderate Catalonians around to independence.

The region’s government says it plans to persevere with the vote, even though it admits the outlook for the referendum has been complicated by police action.