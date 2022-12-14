Giorgio Armani Beauty Eccentrico mascara, £24.80. Giorgio Armani’s beauty range donates a percentage of sales to its environmental and social project Acqua for Life, which aims to provide universal access to water in regions affected by shortages, including Kenya, South Africa, India, Madagascar, Malawi, Nicaragua, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe. armanibeauty.co.uk

Loewe leather Anagram Monochrome bag, £725. Funds raised through Loewe’s SS23 pre-collection will enable the brand to sponsor a new monochrome ceramics programme at the Jingdezhen Ceramic University that seeks to preserve this ancient craft and its cultural heritage. The university is the only multidisciplinary undergraduate college in China that features ceramics studies.

Kurt Geiger brass and enamel Rainbow necklace, £99. For purchases made on Christmas Day, Kurt Geiger is tripling its standard donation to The Kindness Foundation, which is dedicated to giving young people opportunities, support and the resources needed to enter the creative industry. kindnessfoundation.com

Ten Thousand Villages wool kilim rug, $475. Handwoven in Pakistan by up to five artisans over six months using natural materials and dyes gathered by hand. Every purchase benefits its maker’s community.

Smythson Fir Tree Christmas cards, £39 for 10. This year, for every Christmas card purchased, Smythson will make a donation to the National Literacy Trust, a charity dedicated to transforming lives through literacy. literacytrust.org.uk

One432 cotton slippers, $255. Fifty per cent of the net profits from each pair of slippers, hand-embroidered by fourth-generation craftspeople, is shared with female artisans and sponsors a child’s education in Pakistan.

Ulla Johnson fabric Mother & Child Elephant doll, $150. These limited-edition dolls are ethically handcrafted by an artisanal collective of female Afghan refugees in New Delhi with leftover fabric from past Ulla Johnson collections. Proceeds support the economic empowerment of the artisans, and for each purchase a donation is also made to Providence House, a Brooklyn non-profit that provides shelter for women and families at risk of harm. providencehouse.org

Siedrés microfibre acrylic dress, £718. The collective of Turkish women who make these dresses set a price based on the time taken to make each item. For each sale, Siedrés also donates to women’s charities in Anatolia.

Solange Azagury-Partridge x Lady Garden silver and enamel Green Hotlips ring, £215. Seventy-five per cent of proceeds go to The Lady Garden Foundation to support its work in improving women’s gynaecological health. ladygardenfoundation.com

Nannacay woven cotton Bianca bag, $250. Founder and designer Marcia Kemp works with local communities who craft Nannacay bags, providing economic opportunities for a collective of 305 families of artisans in Peru, Ecuador and Brazil – through training and workshops on skills development and finance management.

Pala plant-based bio-acetate sunglasses, £125. Proceeds from sales of Pala sunglasses go towards grants for eyecare projects in Africa.

Ettinger x Rory Dobner notebook, £‌265. Fifteen per cent of proceeds from this notebook collaboration go to The Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, which supports the training and education of aspiring craftspeople through college courses, vocational training, apprenticeships and one-to-one training. qest.org.uk

Obakki glass Haze Sun plate, from C$95 (about £60). These small-batch glass pieces are hand-blown by artisan Takeshi Tsujino and can be traced from concept to completion.

Margaret Howell 2023 calendar, £15. All profits are donated to Open City, a charity dedicated to making architecture and urban design more accessible and equitable. open-city.org.uk