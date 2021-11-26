James Walton

All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Vintage 1980 Dandy comic annual, featuring Korky the Cat and Desperate Dan
© Hugh Rooney/Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

  1. What’s the anglicised name of the giant who, according to legend, built the Giant’s Causeway?

  2. Which cocktail is particularly associated with the Kentucky Derby?

  3. This summer, which Ed Sheeran song spent 11 weeks at number one in the British singles chart?

  4. What is SSP, which all British employers have been legally obliged to pay since 1983?

  5. In which 1994 film did Jim Carrey play a private eye in search of a kidnapped dolphin?

  6. Vintage 1980 Dandy comic annual, featuring Korky the Cat and Desperate Dan
    © Marc Tielemans/Alamy

    In 2012 Korky the Cat and Desperate Dan appeared on a Royal Mail postage stamp to commemorate the 75th birthday of which children’s comic?

  7. Six Nobel prizes have won by scientists working with which creature — the first in 1938 for showing the link between chromosomes and heredity?

  8. To which animal does the adjective “caprine” refer?

  9. What’s the title of Errol Flynn’s famously candid autobiography?

  10. Which American bank sponsored the Football League cup from 2012 to 2016?

Click here for the answers

