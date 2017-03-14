How a pharmacist turned fintech entrepreneur

When Michael Rea started working as a pharmacist, he soon found all his customers asked the same question: why had their medicines become so expensive?

The plight of one particular woman on eight different drugs — a 65-year-old diabetic with high blood pressure — prompted him to find answers.

“She asked me which two medications she should skip,” says Mr Rea, who in 2008 was working for Walgreens, the US pharmacy chain, in Kansas City. “She was making a matter-of-fact, life-or-death decision and wanted to know which drugs were the least important.”

Mr Rea, now 35, could not in good conscience advise a patient to stop taking a medicine that might keep her alive. So he spent six-and-a-half hours working out how to save the customer money, eventually suggesting alternative drugs that worked in the same way but were less expensive.

His suggestions, he says, saved her $250 per month.

Mr Rea got a kick out of helping the patient, and found himself offering a similar service to other customers.

A month later, he set up his own company and website, Rx Savings Solutions, to help patients cut the amount they spend on medicines.

As well as suggesting cheaper alternatives, including generic versions, Mr Rea found customers could reduce outlay with simple tricks: two 5mg pills sometimes cost less than a 10mg one; tablets could be less expensive than capsules; and some pharmacies were cheaper than others.

Today the work that used to take Mr Rea several hours per patient is done in seconds by proprietary algorithms. The company’s desktop and mobile app is offered by US employers and insurers to more than 1m people.

Patients tend to contribute to the cost of drugs out of their own pocket in the US, and they save by using the app to find cheaper alternatives. But so do their employers and insurers through lower overall healthcare costs.

For the first three years, Mr Rea ran the business while continuing to work as a pharmacist for Walgreens, although his interest in his day job was waning.

“What became difficult was that it was very transaction based — it was just how many prescriptions can you churn out,” he says.

Mr Rea quickly realised that for his start-up to make a significant impact it would have to sign up a large employer or health insurance plan that could offer its services to all its members.

During lunches and break times, Mr Rea would retreat to his car on a roof-top car park and hold conference calls with prospective customers. Eventually, in 2012, he signed Mutual of Omaha, an insurance company based in Nebraska. The contract gave him the confidence he needed to quit his job.

But the deal with Mutual of Omaha failed because it was linked to the insurer’s ill-fated attempt to expand into healthcare. It was a sign of how an entrepreneur’s plans can hinge on the actions of a larger company.

Mr Rea was left without an income for 16 months, during which he and his family had to survive on his wife’s attorney salary.

“That was a difficult time, when I made the jump,” he recalls. “I had a small kid, and we had hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loans.”

Mr Rea’s friends, many of them pharmacists, encouraged him to return to his old profession. “They were saying, ‘You’re insane, why would you leave this stable, well-paid job?’”

“I did consider that for a while and at some point would have probably gone back to it,” he says, but he worried that he might have to sign a non-disclosure agreement that could make it harder to grow his company.

But in 2013, Mr Rea raised $1.2m from wealthy investors in Kansas City and subsequently went on to secure a further $3.7m from another group of rich individuals. The company’s investors include Dan Henry, a veteran of fintech companies such as NetSpent and Euronet.

Mr Rea was introduced to early investors by his mentor, Drew Komenda, who eventually left his job in sales at Johnson and Johnson, the healthcare group, to join Rx Savings’ board and become its chief revenue officer.

Mr Komenda had been looking for a new challenge after J&J, and his next-door neighbour knew Mr Rea, whom he said had a good idea for a business but needed help with sales.

Today Rx Savings employs 35 people in its head office in Kansas City and Mr Rea says he is “always in fundraising mode” so the business can expand more quickly.

Clients of Rx Savings include Sprint, the large mobile phone network and Berkshire Hathaway Media, the US newspaper group controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, as well as a string of public sector employers.

One customer, the State of Kansas, says it saved $7.5m last year thanks to changes suggested by Mr Rea’s company to its employees via the app.

Rx Savings tries to win business by offering to perform a retrospective analysis of a company's health insurance claims, using its algorithms to work out how much money would have been saved if the client had been using its service all along.

If a company signs up, they pay a nominal fixed fee each month for every member covered by the Rx Savings service.

“When we do the opportunity assessments we find anywhere from 22 to 25 per cent of the money being spent on drugs could be saved,” says Mr Rea.

If that kind of saving were applied to the roughly $450bn spent on prescription medicines in the US each year, it would equate to a saving of more than $100bn, Mr Rea says.

Others are not so sure. Dr Peter Bach, an expert in drug pricing at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, says it would be difficult to find such saving without “very large price concessions” from drugmakers. “I don’t know where you would find $100bn,” he says.

President Donald Trump, who has promised to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, recently admitted to having had no idea healthcare could be “so complicated”.

“The only thing that can unwind the complexity is revealing information to those paying the bill,” says Mr Rea.

CastLight Health, a San Francisco-based group, also promises to lower people’s healthcare costs, although it focuses on procedures like operations rather than the price of drugs.

The growth of Rx Savings has coincided with a big shift in US healthcare. The price of medicine has soared, and employers and insurers are asking individuals to shoulder a greater share of the cost.

Almost 50 per cent of Americans are now insured in “high-deductible” plans, which means they must pay an excess of several thousand dollars out of their own pocket towards healthcare before their insurance picks up the tab.

Mr Rea points out that some consumers have deductibles of as much as $5,000 — “a number most people will never get to”.

“What they can do is put tools like us in place to help them manage it, to help them keep away from the $5,000,” he says.

But Mr Rea says the company needs to raise its profile.

“That’s our number one issue as a company: we do this work and the clients we have speak very highly of the results,” he says. “The problem is most of the nation doesn’t know we exist.”

Now Mr Rea spends most of his time doing just that, on the road pitching to clients, and at healthcare conferences, where he tries to raise awareness of the business. A trio of executives based at the group’s Kansas City offices look after operations, finance and technology from day to day.

For now, Rx Savings has no direct competitors, says Mr Rea, and he has no plans to take the company public or to sell it, adding there is “far too much work to do”.

“There are some real advantages to being private.” he says. “We can make decisions in a boardroom in 10 minutes to meet the needs of a client.”

“What really makes the company tick is the feedback we get from members,” he says. “I just think that if you can keep the focus on that, then you don’t have to worry about meeting an investor’s expectations,” he says.